Chhotu Maharaj Cinema by K Sera Sera Group Becomes India's Fastest-Growing Cinema Chain with 650+ Theatres Signed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: K Sera Sera Box Office Pvt. Ltd. is proud to share a moment of deep gratitude and joy as its dome-shaped cinema brand, Chhotu Maharaj Cinema, becomes India's fastest-growing cinema chain, with 650+ theatres signed across the country.

This achievement brings us one step closer to our dream to make cinema truly accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for every Indian.

A Heartfelt Vision to Bring Cinema to All

With the inspiring leadership of our Group Chairman, Mr. Satish Panchariya, we have a bold mission: to open 9,000 Chhotu Maharaj cinemas across India, reaching big cities, small towns, and villages alike.

At the heart of this vision is a unique idea:

A cinema that's fast to build, affordable to own, and amazing to experience.

Each Chhotu Maharaj Cinema is:

- Dome-shaped and built in our own factory in Mumbai

- Equipped with four-sided curved screen technology for an immersive movie experience

- Designed to seat 100 to 120 people, perfect for community audiences

- Built at a cost of just ₹50 lakhs, with high returns

- Factory-made and ready to install quickly anywhere in India

A Franchise Model Built on Partnership and Trust

We follow a COFO model: Company Owned, Franchise Operated. This means:

- K Sera Sera owns the cinema setup

- Entrepreneurs operate it locally with full support

- It's a win-win model for business and community impact

This is a golden opportunity for new-age entrepreneurs who want to build a meaningful, profitable business in entertainment.

K Sera Sera's Vision 9000: Creating India's Largest Cinema Network

With 650+ theatres already signed and rapid expansion underway, K Sera Sera is moving steadily toward its Vision of opening 9000 Cinemas to create India's largest and most inclusive cinema theatre network.

Vision 9000 is a heartfelt mission, not just to build cinemas, but to connect lives through stories, We are truly thankful to every team member, our partners, franchisees, and every cinema lover who made this journey possible, said Mr. Satish Panchariya, Chairman, K Sera Sera Group. The future of cinema is here & it's for everyone.

