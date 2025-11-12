Two school students wearing a mask to protect themselves from pollution (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Children are the most affected by pollution, as 43 per cent of all pollution-linked health insurance claims were from the 0-10 age group, highlighted a report by Policybazaar.

The report noted that children are five times more affected than any other age group, highlighting the severe and disproportionate impact of air pollution on young lives.

It stated "The most alarming insight is the disproportionate impact on children, 43 per cent of all pollution-linked claims were filed for children under ten - making them five times more affected than any other age group".

According to the report, adults aged 31-40 years account for 14 per cent of such claims, while those over 60 years make up only 7 per cent, indicating that younger and more outdoor-active populations are the most vulnerable.

Pollution illnesses now form 8 per cent of all hospitalisation claims, with respiratory and cardiac cases contributing significantly to the rise.

Delhi led the country in the volume of such claims, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad showed higher claim ratios. Tier-2 cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, and Indore also reported an increasing number of cases, indicating that air pollution's impact is spreading beyond metros.

The report highlighted how air pollution has turned from an environmental crisis into a public health emergency. It found that the surge in pollution-linked illnesses has also driven up treatment costs by 11 per cent.

The average health insurance claim linked to air pollution stood at Rs 55,000, while the average hospital cost was Rs 19,000 per day.

The report also revealed a clear seasonal pattern in pollution-related illnesses, particularly around the Diwali period. Post-Diwali claims were up 14 per cent compared to pre-Diwali levels, reflecting India's sharp spike in air quality index (AQI) levels during this time.

Between late October and early December, pollution levels in many parts of the country shift from "moderate" to "severe" due to stubble burning, fireworks, and stagnant winter air.

In September 2025 alone, 9 per cent of all hospitalisation claims were linked to air pollution-related ailments ranging from respiratory infections and cardiac complications to skin and eye allergies.

Over the last four years, pollution-linked claims have risen steadily from 6.4 per cent pre-Diwali in 2022 to 9 per cent post-Diwali in 2025, suggesting a growing health burden.

The report further showed that air pollution affects multiple organ systems -- not just the lungs. Common claim categories included asthma, COPD, arrhythmia, hypertension, eczema, conjunctivitis, pregnancy complications, and sinus-related allergies.

As India battles another smog-filled winter, the findings paint a grim picture of the nation's health crisis. The growing number of pollution-linked illnesses, especially among children, signals an urgent need for stronger action to tackle air pollution and protect vulnerable groups. (ANI)

