Mumbai, November 12: Garena Free Fire MAX is a widely popular battle royale game that delivers a memorable experience to users who enjoy playing third-person games. They need to parachute their way to the land on a map and start collecting weapons including guns and some gadgets. They must keep fighting the match until they win while staying in the 'safe zone'. Garena Free Fire MAX codes let players claim unique rewards for matches in the game. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12, 2025.

Garena Free Fire MAX lets 50 players participate in a standard match. They can select options like Solo, Duo and Squad before the game begins to enjoy multiplayer benefits. Garena Free Fire is not available in India due to government restrictions. It was launched between 2017 and 2022. However, players can download the MAX version via Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. It has much better gameplay, animation, graphics, sound, and reward systems than the original. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes allow users to get free weapons, diamonds, skins, gold, and other in-game items.

Active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, November 12, 2025

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

ZRJAPH294KV5

MCPW2D1U3XA3

X99TK56XDJ4X

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for Today, November 12, 2025

Step 1: Open the Garena Free Fire MAX website by clicking URL - https://ff.garena.com.

Step 2: Now, you can use the Google, Facebook, Apple, X (formerly Twitter), VK ID or Huawei ID to log in to the game's website.

Step 3: Start to Garena Free Fire MAX codes redemption.

Step 4: Paste the copied codes into the empty field.

Step 5: After that, please click the “OK” option.

Step 6: Then, "Confirm" the action.

Step 7: At last, check for a success on device's screen after completing the Garena FF MAX Codes redemption steps.

As soon as you complete the Garena Free Fire MAX codes redemption steps, a rewards notification will appear in your game's email. Then, check your diamonds and gold by accessing the in-game email. Finally, access in-game items via the Vault section.

Please complete the entire redemption process before the expiration of the codes. Typically, the first 500 players can claim them within 12–18 hours. Try redemption tomorrow if you fail today.

