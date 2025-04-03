VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 3: Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font started a week-long visit to India, accompanied by business leaders and authorities, who sought to increase trade and collaboration between both countries.

Business associations and representatives from the agrifoods, innovation, services, and film industries met with Indian counterparts to share experiences and knowledge, with the goal of strengthening trade and cooperation.

Among them was the Indian Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Forum chairman Vinod Kumar, who made a presentation about trade and collaboration opportunities between local and Chilean companies. He was followed by representatives of the states of Gujarat and Kerala, who presented opportunities in their territories.

Ignacio Fernandez, director of ProChile--the country's export promotion agency, which organized the business program around the Presidential visit--said: "India offers tremendous potential for Chilean exports and is a key trade ally for Chile. We are the main provider of walnuts, which are famous for their delicious taste and nutritional value, but we are also sending more and more fresh fruits. Chile holds international prestige in the food sector and is among the top exporters of salmon, wines, cherries, and many other products, and we are confident that they will delight the Indian population as they get to taste them."

He added: "We are also working to strengthen the ties between our film industries: last month, a group of Bollywood producers traveled to Chile to meet with our ecosystem, get to know the services that our companies can offer, and explore the amazing landscapes that can be used as film locations."

Chile's exports to India reached a historic US$ 2.5 billion last year, with copper accounting for more than half of that value. However, non-mineral exports also hit an all-time record of nearly US$ 790 million, driven by record exports of apples, pears, kiwis, cherries, and others. In the services sector, Chile exported around US$ 3 million to India.

The President's visit followed last year's Chile Summit organized by ProChile in India, when a public and private delegation came to Delhi and Mumbai for a one-week business tour. This event featured a film-industry event called "Shoot in Chile," where the country showcased its amazing locations, natural landscapes--including volcanoes, lakes, and the driest desert in the world--as well as the film-industry services it has developed. Chile has been awarded two Oscars and has expressed interest in working more closely with Bollywood. In March, Indian film producers visited three regions in Chile and met with industry professionals to learn more about their ecosystem.

The business delegation that accompanied President Boric's visit also included leaders from the technology and education sectors, including climate-change-related technology and services startups, as well as edtech and healthtech.

