Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chinmaya IAS Academy, one of the leading institutes that offer IAS coaching in Chennai, has announced its long-term weekend batches.

These batches are exclusively aimed at IAS aspirants who are also college students.

Students can now get expert coaching for IAS exams without letting it affect their regular college classes. To know more about Chinmaya IAS Academy and the courses it offers, check out: www.chinmayaias.com.

This long-term weekend batch had commenced from August 2021 and, within these few months itself, it has garnered great appreciation from students and parents alike. It is a three-year course, and students can attend the classes on both Saturdays and Sundays. The coaching centre is also conducting additional classes during the semester holidays so that students can utilize their free time to the maximum and reap great results.

"The weekend course includes coaching for prelims (GS+CSAT), interviews and mains. We also offer life skill sessions, mock interviews, in-depth understanding of current affairs, personality development classes, doubt clearing sessions and mentoring sessions. We aim to make IAS affordable and achievable for all. We help students discover their strong and weak points so that they can work on improving the weak points and retaining the strong points," the company spokesperson explained when quizzed about the weekend batch.

To know more about visit here www.chinmayaias.com/online-coaching.

This weekend batch is expected to attract aspiring candidates from all across Chennai as they can easily enrol for UPSC coaching in Chennai along with managing their college studies.

Chinmaya Academy for Civil Services (CACS) was launched way back in 2017 with the sole aim to help students train for competitive examinations. The academy is well-known for nurturing talents and helping students sharpen their skills to face the most coveted IAS exam. Today, it is well-known as one of the top institutes that offers quality training for candidates preparing to face the Indian Civil Service examinations.

