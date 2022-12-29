New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/PNN): The first big release of 2023 is Waltair Veerayya, starring two big superstars, Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja. The massy action-drama is written and directed by Bobby Kolli, with Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the leading ladies.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G K Mohan, under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers, the film opens on January 13. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be arriving on the same day, with the same title. The film will be released by Grandmaster and B4U in Hindi.

Also Read | Civil20 , an Engagement Group of G20 Released Its Logo and Tagline on 26th December … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

An upbeat Yerneni says, "January 13 is the eve of Sankranti and we are certain that like the kites that you see flying in the sky during this festival, our film too will fly high. Chiranjeevi garu ruled the box-office with his last film, Godfather, which did stupendous business. The response to this teaser and the songs has been overwhelming."

Says Vikas Sahni from Grandmaster, Waltair Veerayaa is the first big release of 2023 and we couldn't be happier to bring the Hindi version day and date on Sankranti. The film has two much-loved superstars and all the masala, movie-going audience would want to start the year with."

Also Read | iPhone Manufacturer Foxconn Aims To Retain Workers, Offers $718 Subsidy to Employees in China Factory.

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLE1OlezamB_SNGrfLZP3IhLGnpcSZKu_6

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)