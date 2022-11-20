Waltair Veerayya is the upcoming movie starring Chiranjeevi in the titular role. The makers have announced that the first single from the Telugu film titled “Boss Party” will be released on November 23 at 4.05pm. The Megastar’s cool look in printed lungi with tie-dye vest and blingy over-shirt jacket is impressive. He has completed his look with cool ornaments and casual boots. Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi’s Sankranti 2023 Film with Director Bobby Kolli Promises to Be a Mass Action Entertainer (Watch Teaser Video).

Waltair Veerayya First Single Boss Party

