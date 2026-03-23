NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], March 23: Chitkara University successfully organised the third edition of Emergence'26, a dynamic three-day event focused on innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership, and startup culture. The event brought together entrepreneurs, creators, investors, and industry experts, creating a high-impact platform for students to gain real-world insights, learn from successful journeys, and explore new opportunities.

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The event commenced with an inspiring Day 1 dedicated to entrepreneurial excellence. Anubhav Dubey, Founder of Chai Sutta Bar, shared his journey of building one of India's most recognised youth brands, motivating students to think ambitiously and remain resilient. Sanjay Gupta, known for his work with Raj Comics, engaged the audience with insights on storytelling and character creation. The day also featured interactive masterclasses and the Makers' Buildathon finale, promoting hands-on innovation and creative problem-solving.

Day 2 focused on innovation, investment, leadership, and industry insights, with a major highlight being Chitkara Xcelerator Demo Day'26, the region's largest Agri-Tech Accelerator program under the DST's NIDHI Accelerator Program. The platform acted as a bridge between disruptive ideas and real-world capital, where several Agri-Tech startups secured on-the-spot investment commitments, enabling them to scale their technology-driven ventures.

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The event was supported by a distinguished network of investors and mentors, including Sushanto Mitra, Manish Johari, Rohit Bafna, Brendon Faroz, Param Patel, Sameer Shaikh, Priyanka Barot, Shreya Mishra, and Malhar Potnis. Through this initiative, Chitkara University strengthened its role in accelerating regional agricultural innovation and startup growth.

Another key highlight was the keynote session by Ashwin Mushran, who spoke on leadership, communication, and confidence. A fireside chat featuring Vatsal Sheth and Sahil Nayar offered insights into the evolving media landscape, creativity, and risk-taking. One of the most engaging sessions, the "100 Crore Club Panel," moderated by Malhar Potnis, brought together leading entrepreneurs to discuss strategies for scaling businesses and building sustainable ventures. Investor pitch sessions throughout the day enabled students to present their ideas and receive expert feedback.

The final day celebrated creativity, innovation, and achievement, featuring continued investor pitch sessions and an engaging stand-up performance that added a vibrant dimension to the event. Emergence'26 concluded with a grand award ceremony recognising outstanding innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and student excellence.

With participation from over 1,200-1,500 students, Emergence'26 emerged as a transformative experience, combining expert-led sessions, practical learning, and meaningful industry interactions. The event equipped students with the knowledge, exposure, and confidence to pursue entrepreneurial journeys and build future-ready careers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "Emergence'26 reflects our commitment to nurturing an ecosystem where ideas can thrive and innovation is encouraged at every level. By bringing together industry leaders and young minds, we aim to inspire our students to think boldly, act purposefully, and lead with confidence in an ever-evolving global landscape."

Emergence'26 reinforced Chitkara University's commitment to experiential learning, innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry engagement, empowering students to become future leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University is a UGC-recognised and NAAC A+ accredited private university with campuses in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, recognised among India's leading institutions by NIRF, QS World University Rankings, and Times Higher Education. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across Engineering, Business, Healthcare, Pharmacy, Design, Architecture, Hospitality, and emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Machine Learning.

The University's academic model integrates internships, live industry projects, and research into core curricula, supported by 2,000+ campus recruiters and 300+ international academic and industry partners. Global Pathway programs, developed in partnership with leading universities in the United States, Australia and Canada, allow students to complete part of their degree abroad. With a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and applied learning, Chitkara University, prepares graduates for careers in India and internationally.

For more information , please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

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