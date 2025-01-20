PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, one of India's leading stock broking companies and the equity broking arm of Choice International Ltd., has announced an exclusive partnership with StockBee, an AI-powered news platform. This one-of-its-kind collaboration marks a revolutionary step in transforming how investors and traders access financial news, delivering real-time, personalized, and actionable insights through Choice's platform.

This partnership is a first in the broking industry, making Choice the only stock broking company to offer this unique feature. Through this exclusive integration, Choice's 1 million+ customers will gain access to StockBee's award-winning AI platform that processes vast amounts of financial data per second, enabling investors to make timely and well-informed decisions.

"In today's rapidly evolving markets, the speed and quality of information can make the difference between profit and loss," said Mr. Arun Poddar, CEO and Executive Director of Choice International Ltd. "Our partnership with StockBee is not just a collaboration; it is a pioneering initiative that brings institutional-grade market intelligence to retail investors. This exclusive integration ensures our customers have access to powerful tools previously reserved for large financial institutions."

The integrated platform delivers market intelligence with unprecedented speed and precision, processing news in milliseconds while maintaining exceptional accuracy. Using advanced natural language processing, the system transforms complex financial documents into clear, actionable insights, while its sophisticated filtering eliminates irrelevant updates. Investors receive customizable alerts for corporate actions and regulatory changes, complemented by comprehensive sentiment analysis across both traditional and social media channels -- all tailored to their specific portfolio holdings.

"Traditional news aggregation services often overwhelm investors with information," explained Mr. Poddar. "Our exclusive collaboration with StockBee cuts through the noise, delivering personalized, actionable intelligence that helps our customers make more informed decisions faster than ever before."

As India's retail investor base continues to grow rapidly, this exclusive collaboration further cements Choice's position as a technology-driven financial services provider committed to empowering investors across India. The new service is available to all Choice customers, ensuring broad access to this unique solution.

About Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking Private Limited is a trusted financial services provider offering a comprehensive suite of trading and investment solutions. With a strong focus on technology-driven innovation, Choice enables investors and traders to navigate financial markets with ease and efficiency. Its user-centric approach, coupled with a wide range of products and services, makes Choice a preferred partner for individuals and institutions looking to achieve their financial goals.

About Choice International Ltd.

Choice International Ltd., the parent company of Choice Equity Broking, is a diversified financial services conglomerate committed to empowering individuals and businesses through innovative financial solutions. With expertise spanning across broking, advisory, wealth management, and more, Choice International combines deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge technology to create impactful solutions. Driven by its mission to democratize financial opportunities, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the financial services sector.

For more details, please visit: https://choiceindia.com

About StockBee

StockBee is a next-generation, AI-powered news platform that transforms how investors and traders access financial information. Leveraging advanced technology, StockBee delivers real-time, personalized insights by sourcing data from corporate filings, verified financial news outlets, and social media platforms. Its innovative features, including smart summaries and precision filtering, empower users to make informed decisions with speed and accuracy. StockBee is dedicated to revolutionizing financial news consumption, enabling users to stay ahead in dynamic markets.

For more details, please visit: https://stock-bee.com/

