New Delhi [India], June 19: Parenting today is more challenging than ever. Between academic pressure, digital distractions and emotional disconnect, many parents are left wondering: Are we truly understanding our children? Are we raising emotionally resilient individuals or just compliant kids?

Enter "Choices and Voices of Children: 100 Ways to be a Conscious Parent" -- a powerful and practical book by transformation coach Meheck Mukherjee. This guide isn't just a read -- it's a mirror, a toolkit and a wake-up call for every parent, teacher, caregiver or anyone who engages with children regularly.

The Parenting Crisis: Disconnected Homes, Unheard Voices

Despite best intentions, modern parenting often revolves around control, performance and perfection. Many parents operate from a place of fear. Fear of failing, of being judged, of not doing "enough." This pressure leads to emotionally distant homes, strained relationships and children who feel unheard or misunderstood.

The Shift We Need: Conscious Parenting

"Choices and Voices of Children" offers a refreshing and much-needed alternative: Conscious Parenting -- a compassionate, present, and collaborative approach to raising children. The book doesn't preach perfection. Instead, it gently nudges parents to listen, reflect and evolve with their children.

What Makes This Book a Must-Read?

1.Practical Wisdom, Not Overwhelming Theory

2.Addresses Real Struggles, Offers Real Solutions

3.Focus on Emotional Intelligence

4.Letting Go of the "Perfect Parent" Myth

5.Deep Yet Digestible

6.Illustrations and Short Chapters

Is This Book for You? ABSOLUTELY!

Whether you're a new parent, a single parent, a grandparent, teacher or even a counselor -- this book will shift how you perceive children. It encourages you to ask yourself:

- Are you truly listening to your child?

- Are you parenting out of fear or understanding?

- Are you controlling or connecting?

This isn't just parenting advice. It's a perspective shift. And it's never too late to start.

The Voice Behind the Book: Why Meheck Mukherjee is the Real DealA transformation coach and founder of AIKYA: The Oneness Program, Meheck Mukherjee brings a rare blend of science, spirituality and soul to her work.

With a background in Biomedical Engineering, a decade-long career as a professor in Statistics and Research and a deep dive into ancient healing practices, Meheck bridges logic with intuition, intellect with empathy.

She has authored two books on conscious parenting and a coffee table book blending poetry and travel photography, a reflection of her multifaceted journey from perfectionist academic to energy healer and wellness visionary.

AIKYA: A Way of Life

Meheck's work extends far beyond the pages of her books. AIKYA: Her Oneness Program is a transformative six-day retreat combining concepts from Ayurveda, ragas and their effects on human mind, subconscious rewiring, trauma healing, sacred sexuality and conscious living along with transformative breath work -- giving birth to a New You!

It's a sanctuary for those ready to detox from the chaos and live mindfully.

Her book "Choices & Voices of Children" will not just inform, but transform you.

To Get the Book or Join the AIKYA Program & Know the Author:linktr.ee/meheck

