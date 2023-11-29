Business News | Choose from Multiple FD Partners on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and an online marketplace, offers various fixed deposit schemes from multiple partners. Investors seeking capital appreciation may choose the Cumulative FD option while those seeking a regular income can opt to receive periodic interest pay-outs with the Non-cumulative FD option.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Brothers Stabbed to Death by Wedding Guests After Fight Over Alcohol in Jaunpur; Six Accused Arrested.

Here are the different FD issuers one can choose from on Bajaj Markets

*Disclaimer: The above-mentioned interest rates are subject to change at the issuers' discretion.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

One can also utilise the FD calculator to determine their potential returns to efficiently plan their investments based on their long- or short-term goals. Individuals can book a Fixed Deposit from the comfort of their home while enjoying the following benefits

- Auto-renewal facility- Tenors ranging from 7 days - 10 years- Minimum deposit amount as low as Rs. 1,000- Tax deductions u/s 80C of the IT Act, 1961 on tax-saver FDs offered by Banks- Option to receive periodic interest pay-outs (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, annually) Those looking to get started with their savings journey can easily do so by downloading the Bajaj Markets' app or by visiting the official website. One can also expand their investment portfolio by exploring other investment options such as Mutual Funds, US Stocks, National Pension Scheme (NPS), and more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)