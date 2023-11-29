Hyderabad, November 29: On Thursday, November 30, voting will be held for Telangana's 119 Assembly seats. Earlier, the Assembly election campaign came to an end on Tuesday, November 28, at 5 pm in the state. Meanwhile, Telangana's election process happens to be the most extended session among the polls in five states comprising Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.

The direct contest between the Congress and the BJP will determine whether party has a better chance of taking over at the centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2024. Moreover, chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has expressed confidence in the Congress's ability to form governments in each of the five states, pointing to its social guarantee programmes.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Polling and Result Date

Voting for the assembly polls in the state will be held on Thursday, November 29, while the counting of the ballots will be done on December 3. Assembly Election 2023 Schedule: Check Polling and Result Dates for Vidhan Sabha Polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Steps To Check Name in Voter List:

People of Telangana looking forward to exercising their vote on November 17 must visit the official website of the ECI to check their name(s) in the voter list. Once on the ECI website, enter one's details, including name, age, name of assembly constituency, district, and state, or check one's name by entering EPIC or voter ID number.

How To Vote:

On election day, voters must go to their polling place to cast their ballot. An official at the polling place will verify that the voter's name matches both their identification document and the voter list. After that, a different official will give the voter a slip, stamp their finger, and have them sign a register (Form 17A). Following all of this, citizens can exercise their right to vote by selecting None of the Above (NOTA) or clicking the ballot button for the candidate or party of their choice. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Telugu Desam Party Decides Not To Contest Vidhan Sabha Poll.

Steps To Search One’s Polling Booth

Visit the official website of the National Voter's Service Portal at nvsp.in On the homepage, click on the link 'Know Your' to open the location A new page will open Enter using your 'EPIC No', i.e., the voter ID number Next, click on the 'Search' button The page will display the booth name and booth-level officers (BLO) details

Previous Poll Result in Telangana

According to the results of the previous Telangana election in 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged victorious with 88 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured two seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) secured 19 seats, placing them in second place. One seat was won by the BJP, seven by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and one by independent candidates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2023 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).