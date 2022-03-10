Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi and was on 10th March, 2022 elected as the new Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Karnataka State Council for the year 2022-23, while Vijayakrishnan Venkatesan was elected as the new Vice-Chairman.

Arjun has been closely associated with the industry body and was previously the Chairman of CII - Mysuru Zone for the year 2017-18. He is also the current President of the All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association (AIAMA).

In his new role, Arjun will proactively work to expand the state's development activities and transform industry engagement. He would work closely with the Government on policy matters, liaise with thought leaders and bring about strategic shifts to create new business opportunities.

Established as a cottage industry in 1948, the NR Group is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family today. Arjun has steered and consolidated the group's market leadership through ethical, collaborative and value-based business practices. He is also responsible for expanding NR Group's export business in 65+ countries.

Commenting on his new role, Arjun says, "I am thankful to be elected as the CII Chairman - Karnataka State Council. It is an opportunity for me to strive further to lead and enable businesses, companies and entrepreneurs to grow. In this new role, I am looking forward to bringing value to the industry body through policies that benefit all the stakeholders. We would like to leverage Karnataka's status as the Knowledge, Innovation and R&D Capital of India and make our state the global destination for businesses and foreign investments. We would also like to strengthen our state's startup ecosystem through strategic policy interventions, in line with our government's Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision."

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering Industry, Government and civil society, through advisory and consultative processes. CII is a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organization, with over 9000 members from the private as well as public sectors, including SMEs and MNCs, and an indirect membership of over 300,000 enterprises from 294 national and regional sectoral industry bodies.

For more than 125 years, CII has been engaged in shaping India's development journey and works proactively on transforming Indian Industry's engagement in national development. CII charts change by working closely with Government on policy issues, interfacing with thought leaders, and enhancing efficiency, competitiveness and business opportunities for industry through a range of specialized services and strategic global linkages. It also provides a platform for consensus-building and networking on key issues.

