New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Industry body CII's Partnership Summit 2023, to be held here during March 13-15, will be chaired by Union minister Piyush Goyal.

The Partnership Summit is organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Department for Promotion of Internal Trade and Industry, (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The 28th edition of The CII Partnership Summit is being held in conjunction with B20, the Business Engagement Group of G20, for which CII is the designated secretariat.

Covering a wide array of subjects of global interest for governments and businesses, the 2023 edition of the Summit will be the largest ever held since 1995, a release said on Sunday.

Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Zubin Irani, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Jitendra Singh; G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant will address plenary sessions at the Summit.

As many as nine overseas ministers would be addressing the Summit meeting, the release said.

Aligned with the B20 agenda, discussions along following mentioned tracks would take place at the Summit:

1. Inclusive GVCs for Resilient Global Trade and Investment

2. Future of Work, Skilling and Mobility

3. Digital Transformation

4. Financing for Global Economic Recovery

5. Financial Inclusion for Economic Empowerment

6. Energy, Climate Change and Resource Efficiency

7. Tech, Innovation and R&D

8. ESG in Business

9. African Economic Integration: An Agenda for Global Business

A total of 35 sessions would take place over three days at the Summit, including seven standalone sessions with Indian ministers and country sessions for Indonesia and Cuba.

145 speakers, including 65 international speakers from 24 countries would share expert thoughts, the release added. Close to 400 delegates from 67 countries are traveling to India to attend the CII Partnership Summit. (ANI)

