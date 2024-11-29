SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: The city of dreams just got even dreamier! Hair Masters Luxury Salon, started by the visionary Danish Batra, has finally made its way to Mumbai after becoming a huge success in Delhi. Known for setting new standards in hair and beauty, Danish has brought his popular salon chain to Andheri West, giving Mumbaikars a taste of unmatched luxury and style.

Also Read | Punjab Beat Mizoram in Super Over in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25; Harpreet Brar, Ramandeep Singh Help Defending Champions Clinch Thrilling Victory.

Bringing this vision to life in Mumbai is Dipti Soni, the proud owner of the Andheri West salon. Her passion and dedication have created a space where elegance meets comfort, making it a go-to destination for those seeking premium beauty services.

The grand launch was a star-studded affair, graced by renowned TV personalities Rashmi Desai, Bhakhtyar M. Irani, Rohit K. Verma, and Tarun & Smriti Khanna. Adding glamour from the artist industry were Ojas Rajani, Shweta Pandit, and Elton, while influencers and creators like Natasha Luthra, Shrima Rai, and others brought their sparkle to the event.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Damac, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Hair Masters Luxury Salon is not just a place for haircuts; it's a complete beauty experience. Designed as a sanctuary for beauty enthusiasts, it seamlessly combines world-class services with plush interiors and a calming ambiance. From precision haircuts to innovative color treatments and rejuvenating face therapies, the salon offers it all with impeccable expertise.

With a focus on personalized care and sustainable, premium products, Hair Masters ensures every client feels pampered and cared for. It's the perfect destination for those who value quality, style, and the environment.

As Mumbai's newest luxury beauty destination, Hair Masters is ready to set the bar high for beauty and fashion in the city.

Address: Shop No. 38, 39, Laxmi Industrial Estate, Andheri West, Mumbai

For more details, please visit - https://www.hmsalon.co.uk/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)