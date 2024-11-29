Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will be in action once again as this time, they will lock horns against Damac in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 at home. Al-Nassr are in decent form when it comes to the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr have played a total of 11 matches and has secured victories in only six matches. They ended up drawing four matches and lost their last Saudi Pro League match, which was against Al-Qadisiyah. Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal Amongst FIFA Men's Player 2024 Nominees; Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe in Contention for Attackers Category in the Best Football FIFA Awards.

Under Stefano Pioli, it was Al-Nassr's first Saudi Pro League defeat. There is still a lot of time left for the season to get over. If Al-Nassr stays consistent with their winning performances, then no one can stop them from winning the silverware. Ronaldo will be once again leading the attacking front with Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca on the sides. Marcelo Brozovic and Otavio will control the mid-field. The defence will be led by Aymeric Laporte. Ronaldo has been consistent and Al-Nassr will be able to win this match without any problems.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Damac, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will take on Damac in what promises to be a blockbuster clash in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Friday, November 29. The Al-Nassr vs Damac match will be played at Al-Awwal Park and it starts at 08:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Damac, Saudi Pro League 2024 Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. Fans in India are likely to find the live telecast viewing option of the Al-Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For the Al-Nassr vs Damac online viewing option, read below. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Is Al-Nassr vs Damac, Saudi Pro League 2024, Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network will provide Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live streaming online for fans in India. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Al-Nassr vs Damac live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a quality game of football with Al-Nassr securing three points after a win.

