Defending champions Punjab secured a thrilling victory over Mizoram in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 clash at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Harpreet Brar's late assault with the bat, followed by Naman Dhir and Ramandeep Singh's crucial knock, guided the defending champions to win the super over by eight runs. While chasing 177, Punjab captain Abhishek Sharma was out in the third over. Sharma made 16 runs off 12 balls. Wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh played a fighting knock of 45 off 39 deliveries, including three boundaries. Hardik Pandya Smashes 28 Runs in One Over During Baroda vs Tripura Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Naman Dhir's quick-fire 24-ball 41, followed by Harpreet Brar's unbeaten 23 runs, helped the defending champions to reach 176-7 after the 20 overs. The match went into the super over. In the Super Over, Ramandeep Singh smashed 14 runs off five balls as Punjab scored 15 overs. While defending, Baltej Singh gave away seven runs as Mizoram lost the thrilling super over by eight runs.

Punjab’s Baltej Singh Stars With the Ball

After opting to field first, Punjab speedster Baltej Singh bagged a three-wicket haul as Mizoram posted a competitive total of 176-5 in 20 overs. Skipper Abhishek Sharma and leg-spinner Mayank Markande took one scalp apiece. For Mizoram, Mohit Jangra hammered 67* runs off 34 balls, including six fours and four maximums. Opener Agni Chopra smashed a 34-ball 52 with the help of eight boundaries. On Which Channel Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SMAT Cricket Tournament Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Harpreet Brar's Cameo and Ramandeep Singh’s Helps Punjab to an Easy Win

While chasing 176, Punjab went off to a decent start as they reached 97-2 after the end of the first 12 overs. However, the defending champions lost two quick wickets, and they slipped to 115-4 after the end of the 15th over. Towards the end, Anmolpreet Singh (21 off 12 balls), followed by Harpreet Brar's unbeaten 7-ball 23, helped Punjab to tie the match after they reached 176-7 in the 20 overs. In the super over, Ramandeep Singh blasted an unbeaten 14 runs as Punjab gave a target of 15 runs. In reply, Mizoram was stopped at 7/1 as they lost the super by eight runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).