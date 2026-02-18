India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], February 18: Clark Vacation International has added another remarkable achievement to its growing list of recognitions by being honored as the Best Hospitality Service Provider of the Year 2025-2026 at the esteemed Bharat Gaurav Business Excellence Summit and Awards 2026. The prestigious ceremony took place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, one of the country's most prominent venues for national level business and excellence awards.

The award was proudly accepted by Mr. Brij Bhushan Tiwari and Mr. Shiv Bhushan Tiwari, whose leadership and vision have been instrumental in shaping Clark Vacation International into a trusted name in the hospitality sector. Their commitment to excellence and focus on customer satisfaction have played a key role in the company's steady growth and reputation.

This recognition reflects Clark Vacation International continued dedication to providing reliable hospitality services and creating enriching holiday experiences for travelers across India and beyond.

The Bharat Gaurav Business Excellence Summit and Awards 2026 was attended by prominent personalities from business, entertainment, and public life. The ceremony was graced by BJP leader and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari and celebrated actress Sangeeta Bijlani, whose presence added prestige and importance to the occasion. The event served as a platform to honor organizations that have made a meaningful contribution to their industries through service excellence and innovation.

Clark Vacation International has built its brand on the foundation of trust, quality, and customer first values. The company has been consistently working towards enhancing travel experiences by offering thoughtfully designed holiday services, premium accommodations, and dedicated customer support. Its mission has always been to ensure that every traveler enjoys a seamless and memorable journey.

Over the years, Clark Vacation International has earned the confidence of its growing customer base by maintaining transparency and delivering dependable hospitality solutions. This latest recognition further strengthens the company's position as a credible and respected player in the hospitality industry.

Speaking on the occasion, the company expressed its heartfelt appreciation for the honor and credited its success to its team, partners, and loyal customers. The leadership emphasized that this award is not just a recognition of past achievements but also a motivation to continue improving and setting higher benchmarks in hospitality services.

The Bharat Gaurav Business Excellence Award stands as a symbol of credibility and excellence, and receiving this title highlights Clark Vacation International's commitment to maintaining superior standards. The recognition reflects the company's efforts to deliver value driven services while focusing on customer satisfaction.

As Clark Vacation International continues to expand its presence, the company remains focused on innovation, service quality, and creating exceptional travel experiences. This award marks an important milestone in its journey and reinforces its vision of becoming one of the most trusted hospitality service providers in the industry.

