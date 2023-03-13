New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI/PNN): Clothsvilla, an online women's ethnic clothing brand based in Surat, Gujarat, has announced the launch of a new range of customised and semi-stitched Lehengas of supreme quality and excellent craftsmanship. The brand was founded with the sole mission of providing all women with ethnic clothes of superior quality and exceptional craftsmanship, and it strives to blend traditional Indian structures with a variety of diverse colours, textures, and silhouettes.

According to Dhaval Goyani, cofounder of Clothsvilla, "Clothsvilla will always be a brand where perfection meets innovation. We enjoy tinkering with classic designs while staying true to their origins. We are continually re-inventing traditional ethnic dresses in India to fit contemporary fashion trends. The goal was also to promote Indian ethics in a way that would appeal to a modern audience while keeping the clothing's intrinsic elegance."

Founded in 2014 by two young entrepreneurs, Mahesh Goyani and Dhaval Goyani, Clothsvilla has developed tremendously over the last 10 years, employing over 100 people and gaining the trust of over 35000+ devoted consumers. The brand provides the latest lehenga styles and trends, with exquisite Clothsvilla touches that enhance the collection and make the trend completely yours.

"We make ethnic apparel that is always in vogue by using the best fabrics and inventive designs," said Clothsvilla co-founder Dhaval Goyani. "Our consumers have shown us a lot of love over the years. We have a special inventory of tailored styles in plus size, as well as an exclusive tailoring section for stitching Indian styles in larger sizes."

The brand's commitment to quality and innovation has helped it establish a loyal customer base and a reputation as a trendsetter in the ethnic clothing market. Clothsvilla's range of customised and semi-stitched Lehengas is a testament to the brand's dedication to providing its customers with the best possible products.

The Lehenga is a popular traditional garment worn by women in India for various occasions, such as weddings, festivals, and other celebrations. The Clothsvilla Lehengas are designed to provide women with a comfortable and stylish option that combines traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern fashion sensibilities. The range includes a variety of colours, fabrics, and styles to suit the diverse preferences of Indian women.

The brand's commitment to quality is reflected in its choice of fabrics, which are carefully selected to ensure that they are both comfortable and durable. The Lehengas are made from a variety of materials, including silk, chiffon, georgette, and velvet, which are all known for their quality and durability.

In addition to its range of Lehengas, Clothsvilla also offers a variety of other ethnic clothing options, including sarees, salwar kameez, kurtis, and other traditional Indian outfits. The brand's commitment to quality and innovation has helped it establish a reputation as a leading provider of ethnic clothing in India.

"We are excited to launch our new range of customised and semi-stitched Lehengas," said Mahesh Goyani. "Our goal is to provide women with the best possible products that combine traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern fashion sensibilities. We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and exceptional customer service."

