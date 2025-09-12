VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 12: Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna, has officially announced its 3-Year LLB Entrance Exam, scheduled for 14th September 2025. With this, CNLU becomes the fourth National Law University (NLU) in India--after NLSIU Bengaluru, NLUO Cuttack, and DSNLU Vizag--to introduce a 3-Year LLB programme. The launch marks a transformative opportunity for a career upgrade for graduates across the country, enabling students from diverse academic backgrounds to pursue Law at one of India's most prestigious institutions.

Exclusive Insights from the CNLU Faculty

In an exclusive interaction with LegalEdge by Toprankers, CNLU faculty members shared their insights into the extensive groundwork behind the programme. They noted that the curriculum has been meticulously crafted to align with the evolving landscape of legal education, anticipating the future needs of the profession and equipping graduates with skills to thrive in both traditional and emerging domains of Law.

Faculty also spoke about the entrance exam paper pattern and preparation tips:

* English will test comprehension, grammar, and contextual vocabulary.

* General Awareness focusing on current affairs, socio-legal developments, and issues of national and international importance. This ensures that aspirants are not only tested on static knowledge but also on their ability to contextualize and analyze real-world issues

* Logical Reasoning will test analytical puzzles, structured argumentation, and critical thinking.

They advised aspirants to strengthen their contextual understanding of contemporary issues, focus on core fundamentals, and practice reasoning regularly, noting that balanced preparation will matter far more than rote memorization to Crack CNLU 3 year LLB exam this year.

LegalEdge Extends Strong Preparation Support

To ensure aspirants are fully equipped, LegalEdge has launched a series of free initiatives, including:

* Free Study Material covering all three sections of the exam.

* YouTube Marathons featuring 500+ probable questions, offering last-mile exam strategy and practice.

These resources have already drawn hundreds of participants nationwide, underlining LegalEdge's mission to support students in achieving their legal aspirations.

Best Wishes for Aspirants

With the exam date approaching, both CNLU faculty and LegalEdge extended their best wishes:

"This is not just another exam--it is a transformative opportunity for a career upgrade. The CNLU 3-Year LLB will open doors to litigation, corporate law, policy-making, and beyond. We wish every aspirant the very best for 14th September," the LegalEdge team shared.

