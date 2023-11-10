New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Coal is embarking on a plan to develop pump storage projects (PSP) in de-coaled coal mines in a bid to leverage the economic advantages of the vast land bank and its viability.

According to the Ministry of Coal, the aim of the plan is to diversify towards alternative sources of energy.

Through pump storage projects, it is planned to utilise solar energy to develop hydroelectricity, promoting sustainable development in the coal sector. This initiative aims to harness solar energy during the day and generate hydroelectricity at night.

Pumped storage power plants use gravity to generate electricity using water that has previously been pumped from a reservoir in the pit into an upper reservoir at the surface.

During periods of low demand, the water is pumped into the higher reservoir. When demand is high, the water is released to drive a turbine in a powerhouse and feed electricity into the grid. It is pertinent that over 200 de-coaled mines with huge land areas are available in coal-producing areas. Many of these mines are feasible for PSPs as lower reservoirs, heads of water and land are available.

In a diversification review meeting chaired by the Secretary of the Coal Ministry, Coal India Limited (CIL) was informed that more than 20 abandoned mines have been identified for evaluation and feasibility studies for pump storage projects.

Further, direction has been given for stakeholder consultation with agencies that may be interested in undertaking such projects and to identify additional sites that can be used for pump storage projects.

"The Ministry of Coal is committed to promoting sustainable development and optimising resource utilisation. Such initiatives will help promote sustainable development and reduce the carbon footprint of the coal sector. The Ministry is steadfast in ensuring efficient use of resources and maintaining a consistent power supply to the citizens," the coal ministry release said. (ANI)

