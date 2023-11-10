Chicago, November 10: In a life saving operation doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago made artificial lungs and breast implants on a 34-year-old patient whose lungs were severely damaged due to vaping. As per CBS News report, Davey Bauer had to undergo double lung transplant after his lungs were damaged due to years of vaping. Bauer reportedly started smoking at the age of 21 and later switched to vaping thinking it to be a safer alternative to smoking. Experts have termed the surgery as an "innovative solution" to save the patient.

Davey Bauer decided to visit doctor when he started suffering from shortness of breath in April, 2023. Subsequently, he was diagnosed with flu and later developed a bacterial infection in both lungs that proved to be resistant to antibiotics. The doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago said that his lungs were so infected that they had started to liquefy. Maximus Health Data Compromised: US Government Contractor Confirms over 8 Million Patient Data Exploited by MOVEit Hackers.

When Bauer was admitted to the hospital it was very evident to the doctors that Bauer's would not survive an operation. According to the doctors, the nasty infection had to be removed before he could be listed for a transplant. "The only way to eliminate the infection was to remove both lungs", said Director of the lung transplant program at Northwestern, Rade Tomic.

In late May, Northwestern Medicine surgeons performed a ground-breaking surgery, extracting Bauer's lungs and using an external artificial lung to keep him alive. Additionally, they strategically positioned DD breast implants within his chest to provide support for his heart. Ransomware Attack Hits US Dental Insurance Giant Managed Care of North America Resulting Is Loss of 9 Million Patient Data. Immediately, the doctors found a lung transplant match. Two days later, Bauer's infected lungs were extracted and donor lungs were placed in. He remained in ICU for several months and was later shifted to rehab centre. Bauer thought the whole procedure was awesome and funny. The doctors who treated him gifted him a "DD Davey" jersey which Bauer plans to use as his gaming profile moniker.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2023 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).