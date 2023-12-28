New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal reports a substantial growth in coal production, touching 664.37 million tonnes during the fiscal year 2023-24 up to December 25, signifying a notable 12.29 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Coal, accompanying this surge, coal dispatch exhibits commendable growth, ensuring a consistent and robust coal supply to meet the energy needs of the power sector.

Also Read | Arsenal vs West Ham, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The cumulative coal production during FY 2023-24 from April to December 25, 2023, has seen a significant increase, reaching 664.37 MT, showcasing a substantial growth of 12.29 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year at 591.64 MT.

In terms of coal dispatch, the cumulative achievement during the same period of FY' 2023-24 amounted to 692.84 MT, indicating a noteworthy 11.32 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period in the previous year at 622.40 MT, read the press release.

Also Read | ‘Ladies, Please Wear Light Makeup To Work’: Chinese Firm Slammed for Asking Female Employees To Wear Makeup To ‘Motivate’ Team; Boss Says Joke Misunderstood.

This surge ensures a reliable coal supply for the power sector.

An impressive 8.39 per cent increase is recorded in overall coal dispatch to the power sector, reaching 577.11 MT from April 2023 to December 25, 2023, compared to 532.43 MT during the corresponding period in the previous year, read the press release.

As of December 25, 2023, the overall coal stock position, including mines, thermal power plants, transit, etc., has reached 91.05 MT, exhibiting a commendable growth of 21.57 per cent from 74.90 MT on December 25, 2022.

Pithead Coal Stock at Coal India Limited (CIL) on the same date stands at 47.29 MT, showcasing a remarkable growth of 53.02 per cent compared to the coal stock of 30.88 MT on December 25, 2022.

The Ministry of Coal emphasizes its commitment to ensuring ample coal supply to meet the surging energy demand in the country.

The efficient coal supply to Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) has resulted in robust coal stock levels at various pitheads, underscoring the effectiveness of the coal supply chain, read the press release.

Uninterrupted availability of Coal Rakes, essential for coal transportation, ensures a smooth evacuation process, effectively addressing transportation bottlenecks and guaranteeing a seamless coal supply across the nation.

The Ministry of Coal remains dedicated to continuous and comprehensive monitoring and evaluation of all operations.

Their commitment to embracing cutting-edge technological advancements highlights their role in paving the way for a self-reliant and energy-secure Atmanirbhar Bharat.

As the fiscal year progresses, these statistics reflect the Ministry's concerted efforts to maintain a reliable and uninterrupted power supply, contributing significantly to the nation's energy security. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)