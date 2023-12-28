Arsenal will be looking to return to the top of the English Premier League when they face West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium in London. The Gunners showed great character in holding Liverpool to a draw in their last match and the result gave them an impetus to make the title charge in this busy festive period. Mikel Arteta has a strong squad to challenge for titles and the squad is eager to learn from its mistakes of last season. Opponent West Ham United are seventh in the standings and heads into the contest on the back of two wins. Another win for the Hammers and they will leapfrog Manchester United to the sixth place. Arsenal versus West Ham United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:45 AM IST. Bernardo Silva Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Assists Record in Premier League During Manchester City vs Everton Game.

Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho have both returned to first team training for Arsenal and should feature in some capacity against the Hammers. Thomas Partey is not ready yet but we should see him in action soon. Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli form the front three for the hosts with Declan Rice at the base of midfield. Martin Odegaard will run the show from midfield while Leandro Trossard starts in midfield on the left which is a rarity.

The creative spark for West Ham United comes from new signing James Ward-Prowse with Jarrod Bowen as the false nine. Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus will cut inside from the wings and try and create chances. Tomas Soucek will sit back and shield the backline but he remains a potent threat from set-pieces.

When is Arsenal vs West Ham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal are set to host West Ham in the Premier League 2023-24 on Friday, December 29. The Arsenal vs West Ham match will be played at Emirates Stadium, London, England and will start at 01:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League 2023–24: Pep Guardiola Gives Update on Injured Erling Haaland, Says ‘He Will Hopefully Return in January’.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs West Ham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs West Ham match on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs West Ham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs West Ham football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal at home will attack from the onset and it will not be a surprise if they secure a routine 3-1 win here.

