Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, on account of World Stroke Day, conducted a public awareness drive on October 29th, 2022, to improve awareness of Stroke and how to prevent it.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital recently held a massive public awareness program on "Stroke - The Shocking Truths" at the hospital campus on October 29, 2022, with the vision of improving awareness about the disease amongst the public. The event was presided over by five leading doctors of the hospital - Dr K. Asokan (HOD & Chief Neurologist), Dr K. Ramadoss (Consultant Neurologist), Dr R. Murali (Sr. Consultant NeuroSurgeon & HOD - NeuroSurgery), Dr Vikram Muthusubramanian (Sr. Consultant Neurosurgeon & HOD - Minimally Invasive Brain & Spine Surgeon), and Dr P. Muthurajan, Consultant In Neuro And Vascular Interventional Radiologist. The doctors shared staggering truths about the disease, the symptoms that can signal an impending stroke, treatments available for the Stroke, and the advancements in the field.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Adelaide Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Adelaide Oval Stadium.

During the event, the doctors also highlighted the need for Awareness of Stroke and how it could help prevent it.

The event was attended by 80 and above patients and commoners who were immensely benefited from the information shared by the doctors of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital. The event also included a "conversation with the public" session during which the doctors answered the questions of the attendees and cleared their doubts and confusions.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Gets Its First Data Centre; Project to Generate Employment Opportunities.

As a part of the event, the hospital also gave the participants a 25 per cent discount on the tests like RBS, Creatinine, HbA1C, ECG, ECHO, Carotid Vertebral Doppler, and MRI Stroke Protocol that are usually taken to diagnose Stroke in a person. People who experience symptoms like acute headaches without any specific reason, one-sided headaches, sudden giddiness, loss of balance, and difficulty walking can use this 25 per cent offer and get treated accordingly. This offer is available until November 5, 2022 (excluding Sundays). The hospital recommends patients to carry their medical history, previous prescriptions, and insurance papers for a hassle-free experience.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)