London [UK], January 12: Colebrook Bosson Saunders (CBS), the leader in workplace ergonomics, introduces Lana, a transformational laptop stand designed to address the evolving needs of hybrid workers and flexible workspace environments.

As organisations adopt flexible hot-desking, touchdown spaces, and communal benching arrangements, prolonged laptop use has become a primary source of workplace discomfort. Lana provides an immediate ergonomic solution, instantly adjusting to raise screens to optimal viewing height. By elevating the laptop display, Lana helps reduce neck, shoulder, back, and eye strain, supporting employee well-being and sustained productivity throughout the workday.

"Lana transforms any work surface into an ergonomic workspace in seconds," said Cecil Huang, Senior Marketing Manager - APAC, Middle East and Africa at CBS. "In an era where people can work from anywhere, we've designed a solution that travels with them and adapts instantly to any environment."

Lana's intuitive design allows users to quickly position their laptop at the ideal height, accommodating different working styles and arrangements without complex mechanisms or tools. An integrated USB hub enables wireless peripherals and power delivery through a single USB-C connection (when connected to compatible charging devices), reducing cable clutter and streamlining setup in shared spaces. When not in use, the cable tucks discreetly beneath the platform, and the stand folds flat to free up valuable desk space.

Lana reflects CBS's commitment to responsible design and circular economy principles. The stand is engineered to withstand daily use for over five years and is backed by a comprehensive five-year warranty. Constructed using PFAS-free materials, Lana incorporates recycled content from lower-carbon aluminum and steel, FSC-certified wood, and natural wool felt.

Available in black and white finishes, Lana's clean aesthetic integrates effortlessly into shared spaces while remaining robust enough for daily use.

Lana will be available from 3 February for all markets, followed by a U.S. launch in April. Engineered to support laptops up to 16 inches and weights up to 2.5kg, the stand is best used with an external wireless keyboard and mouse (not included) to achieve the full ergonomic benefits. For pricing, full specifications, and a list of authorised dealers, please visit https://www.colebrookbossonsaunders.com/products/lana-laptop-stand.

About Colebrook Bosson Saunders

Established in 1990 and part of the MillerKnoll collective since 2022, Colebrook Bosson Saunders focuses on seamlessly connecting people with technology, driven by its core values: to innovate, connect, and create.

