Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Collective Artists Network, India's leading creator marketplace, has announced a strategic partnership with DialESG, a leading ESG domain expert, to offer India's first 360-degree comprehensive solution to brands, companies and rights holders to drive and implement their ESG initiatives and communicate them to internal and external stakeholders.

The partnership aims to help Indian companies, across all sectors, to align their business strategies with ESG objectives and to effectively communicate their sustainability efforts to stakeholders, including investors, customers, employees, and communities.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Can Play at US Open 2023 As COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for International Travelers Set to End.

The new solution will provide comprehensive services, including ESG strategy development, sustainability reporting, stakeholder engagement, and ESG communication. It will also leverage the expertise of DialESG in the ESG domain and Collective Artists Network's extensive network and experience in the industry.

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO at Collective Artists Network, said, "With the rise of sustainable investing and the increasing importance of ESG considerations, we recognized the need for a comprehensive and accessible toolset to help brands and companies navigate this complex landscape. We believe that sustainability is no longer a choice but a necessity, and our solution will help companies to integrate ESG principles into their business strategies and operations."

Also Read | Apple Releases First Batch of 'Rapid Security' Fixes for iOS, iPadOS, macOS.

"We are thrilled to offer this new ESG-based service to our existing and new clients. Our new tools and resources enable brands to inform all their internal and external stakeholders about their effort toward making the world a better place to live in and the investment decisions they are making to support their values. We are confident that this comprehensive solution will empower brands to communicate their sustainability initiatives effectively, build trust with stakeholders, and drive positive societal change and thus contribute positively to the Indian economy and the larger United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," said Nitin Lakhotia, Chief Growth Officer at Collective Artists Network.

"Together, CAN and DialESG will profoundly impact the confidence of all served entities to choose Sustainability as an additional pillar to their success stories. Digital platforms, the deployment of machine learning and artificial intelligence and Analytics for ESG will be enabled through the service. We are very excited to make this positive contribution to the emerging 'NEW INDIA'," said Shailesh Haribhakti and Suyash Agarwal, Co-founders of DialESG.

The partnership between Collective Artists Network and DialESG is expected to significantly impact the larger Indian industry and contribute to the country's sustainable development goals.

Collective Artists Network is a multi-faceted content powerhouse and pop culture marketplace with unparalleled access to India's leading talent across categories that delivers the best opportunities in popular culture to its clients including creative artists, brands, the investment community, and the entertainment ecosystem.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)