Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said Maharashtra would become the fastest-growing state in the country, and that the state and the Centre are working hand in hand to transform the state.

Speaking at the Fourth NICDC Investors' Roundtable Conference in Mumbai, the minister said the Centre and the state government were trying to keep the cost of business low so that it can be affordable for investors.

He said the approval for these industries were fast-tracked and with these kinds of industrial zone, the government was trying to keep the cost of logistics low, provide single-window to do business and keep the cost as low as possible. With this kind of efforts, he added, India is aiming to reach a $30-trillion economy by 2047.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state was the growth engine of India and added that it's the manufacturing and technology hub. "It's the most preferable destination for investors. We have some incentives and packages for industries. A great ecosystem has been created at the Auric Industrial Area at Aurangabad. It is well connected through rail and road transport. Maharashtra is also known as startup capital. Out of the 100 unicorns, 25 are from Maharashtra."

During the conference, State Industry Minister Uday Samant said that Maharashtra's industries ministry was working on three agendas: Ease of doing business, policy-making and infrastructure development. He also said Maharashtra would provide all support to the industrialists.

The investors' roundtable conference was organised by Maharashtra Industrial Township and attended by prominent investors, Consul Generals of various countries and the state's top officials. The development of upcoming greenfield industrial cities across India, which are planned by National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation, is highlighted. The official statement said in Maharashtra, four greenfield smart industrial cities were currently being developed in the districts of Aurangabad, Raigad, Satara and Nagpur. It said the conference is aimed to facilitate a meaningful discussion among stakeholders and help in identifying various collaboration opportunities for investors. (ANI)

