New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The commercial real estate market in India, especially NCR, is expected to explode in 2023, with some interesting trends that will shape the future for the segment. Delhi-NCR market is now amongst the most favoured when it comes to seeing some really positive growth, both in rentals and returns of commercial real estate, including retail and office spaces.

Rise Infraventures, in its latest report on Commercial Realty cited that Delhi-NCR Real Estate market is going to witness great appreciation of commercial real estate returns and rentals, in both, retail as well as office spaces.

Also Read | Grant Gustin Birthday Special: From His Rogues Gallery to Character Development, 5 Reasons Why 'The Flash' Star Makes for a Great Barry Allen.

Delhi-NCR is quickly emerging as India's real estate hotspot, spurred by rapidly expanding start-ups and MNCs who are eyeing to establish their offices and data centres in NCR. Because of the positive trend, leasing activity is picking up in the region's commercial real estate market. Besides, the retail sector in Delhi-NCR, experienced a strong recovery in Q2 2022, sparked by new leases and store openings, and increased demand for office co-working spaces.

The growth trend is more noticeable in Gurugram, where the commercial real estate market is seeing increased investment from prestigious investors, and industry giants, suggesting Gurgaon Retail Sale Price to overtake Delhi Retail Sale Price for the first time in 2023, and expected to touch 2,40,000 sq. ft. While Retail Spaces are set to witness an appreciation of 20 per cent; Retail rental income expected to breach 15 per cent mark; and Office spaces are expected to witness a price appreciation of 18-20 per cent in 2023, highest in Gurgaon.

Also Read | Air India Urination Case: Complainant Rubbishes Accused Shankar Mishra's Claim Against Her, Says 'Completely False and Concocted'.

Talking about Noida, the office market continues to see significant commercial office space take-up, with strong demand from industries like IT/ITES/BFSI, Startups, etc., fuelling the growth momentum.

In Delhi, commercial retail realty is expected to grow at about 12 per cent, giving it a fresh impetus for the future. A-grade office space rentals are expected to go up by 22-25 per cent due to regained demand. Indeed, goldmine times for investors eyeing great returns from commercial realty!

Talking about the trend, Vishesh Prakash, Head, R&R by Rise Infraventures, shares, "The commercial real estate market is looking buoyant and there is huge demand for acquiring new spaces and renting new spaces. There is upward momentum in both investing and renting in A-grade office spaces and hi-street retail. Also, with demand-supply dynamics in place, segment is gaining traction like never before. The commercial segment has gained impetus post-pandemic. For investors and users, it's a great time to invest and reap long-term benefits."

Key Findings

- Retail spaces set to witness an appreciation of 20 per cent. Which will be higher than the cumulative appreciation in the last three years.- Retail rental income is expected to breach 15 per cent mark across NCR.- Office spaces are expected to witness a price appreciation of 18-20 per cent in 2023, the highest in Gurgaon.- A-grade office space rentals to go up by 22-25 per cent in Delhi due to regained demand.- Noida office market continues to see significant commercial office space take-up.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)