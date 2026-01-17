New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited on Saturday said that they are committed to taking full cognisance of the findings of the DGCA orders in relation to IndiGo's operational disruptions in December last year and "will take appropriate measures".

"We would like to take this opportunity to inform all of our stakeholders, particularly our valued customers, that the Board and the Management of IndiGo are committed to taking full cognizance of the orders and will, in a thoughtful and timely manner, take appropriate measures," Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited said in a message.

Also Read | GRAP 4 Restrictions Re-Activated in Delhi: GRAP-IV Curbs Reimposed As Delhi-NCR Air Quality Hits 'Severe' Levels.

Additionally, an in-depth review of the robustness and resilience of the internal processes at IndiGo has been underway since the disruption to ensure that the airline emerges stronger out of these events in its otherwise pristine record of 19+ years of operations, it said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed penalties amounting to Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo Airlines following widespread flight disruptions in early December 2025 that affected more than three lakh passengers across the country.

Also Read | M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru Given Permission To Host IPL, International Matches Again, Says Karnataka State Cricket Association.

The action follows a comprehensive inquiry ordered by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) after IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and delayed 1,852 others between December 3 and 5, 2025.

A four-member committee constituted by the DGCA examined the airline's operational planning, crew rostering, management oversight and software systems.

According to the committee's findings, the primary causes of the disruption were excessive operational optimisation, inadequate regulatory preparedness, deficiencies in system software support, and shortcomings in management structure and operational control.

The inquiry noted that IndiGo failed to maintain adequate operational buffers and did not effectively implement revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) provisions, leading to large-scale cancellations and delays. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)