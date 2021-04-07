New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/PR Newswire): Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions announced that it has achieved the Gold level status for Open API Conformance certification by TM Forum, the industry association driving digital business transformation through collaboration.

The TM Forum Open API certification recognizes solutions that demonstrate a commitment to the future of industry through open digital architecture and provide critical management functionality for digital services, underpinned by TM Forum's Frameworx suite of best practices and standards. As part of a broader digital transformation agenda, TM Forum's Open APIs enable a wide range of revenue growth opportunities for CSPs and their partners and suppliers.

Comviva is focused on product innovation, digital business transformation and meeting the emerging expectations of the global communications industry. With this landmark achievement, Comviva is among the leaders in the industry with eleven Open API certifications for its Digital BSS suite that include - Customer Bill Management; Service Activation and Configuration; Ordering and Management; Resource Inventory Management; Trouble Ticket and Customer Management; Usage Management; Account Management; Payment Management; Communication Management and Party Interaction.

Commenting on the achievement, Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva, said, "We are delighted to be among the industry leaders in TM Forum's Open APIs certification and being awarded the Gold badge. We are committed to drive interoperability with an open digital ecosystem and this recognition is a true testament of our efforts to drive digital business transformation and innovation agenda for our clients. The Open API program is strongly aligned to our business and technology strategy to accelerate digital journey and drive business agility for our clients."

"We congratulate Comviva for achieving Gold level status for Open API Conformance Certification. This certification demonstrates successful implementation of Open APIs and a commitment to develop solutions that can be procured and implemented in line with industry standards and best practices," said George Glass, CTO, TM Forum. "We look forward to continued collaboration with Comviva as our members collectively build the open digital architecture that will enable plug and play solutions and allow the industry to thrive."

Comviva Digital BSS enables customer-centric business operation and digital engagement supporting the entire customer lifecycle from discovery, shopping, ordering, and billing through to payment and support. It is a pre-integrated, extendable, and convergent solution for communication service providers that offers flexibility, and supports any network, payment method and delivery model ensuring faster time to market. Its modular structure provides freedom to operators to choose from a bouquet of modules, as per their business requirements.

