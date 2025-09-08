SAF Association to organize first India SAF Conclave and Awards 2025- "Powering the Future of Sustainable Aviation"

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 8: India is gearing up for a first of its kind High level policy dialogue in clean aviation as the SAF Association prepares to host the country's first-ever India Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Conclave & Awards on 15th September 2025 at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi.

With the theme "Powering the Future of Sustainable Aviation" and a focused spotlight on the "Farm to Aviation Fuel Economy", this landmark event promises to unite stakeholders across the SAF value chain, including feedstock providers, fuel producers, technology developers, airlines, certifiers, financiers, and government agencies to shape the future of green aviation.

Key Highlights:

- India SAF Conclave - A first of its kind policy dialogue on a national platform dedicated to SAF policy, production, investment, and innovation.

- India SAF Awards 2025: Honoring trailblazers in sustainable aviation -- from airlines and startups to policymakers and technologists

- Special focus on "Farm to Aviation Fuel": Bringing India's farmers to the forefront of the green fuel revolution, multi speaker panel will deliberate on forward looking policies that address feedstock management, creating opportunities for farmers and creating robust supply chain infrastructure for SAF.

- Strategic MoUs & Announcements: Game-changing collaborations with organisations in SAF ecosystem and government partnerships to be unveiled.

- Capacity enhancement on SAF- Sessions and roundtables on the SAF Ecosystem, scaling SAF in India; feedstock management and incentivizing being deliberated during the conclave.

- Knowledge Reports- Thought provoking Knowledge Papers being released during the sessions in collaboration with AFC India Ltd.; Deloitte, ICF and CBR Partners.

- Global participation: 75 + speakers (national and international) , 25 + country participation and 500 + delegates are expected to join the conclave.

The Conclave is supported by LiFE initiative, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Ministry of Power, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and the Department of Science & Technology (DST).

Leading organizations like AFC India Ltd., industry majors and various global stakeholders have partnered with this event.

"This Conclave is a declaration for green aviation. India is engineering a SAF ecosystem that's clean, scalable, and powered by farmers - setting a global benchmark in sustainable fuel innovation." said Mr. Jimmy Olsson, President, SAF Association.

""The India SAF Conclave and Awards come at a defining moment for the sector. As aviation in India and across the world continues to grow rapidly, the need for sustainable solutions has never been greater. With the right alignment of vision and policy, Sustainable Aviation Fuel can transform the way India flies making our skies a model of responsible, climate-conscious growth on the global stage and positioning India as a hub for SAF in Asia," said Mr. Vijay Nirani, Senior Vice President, SAF Association."

The SAF Association is the only industry body working dedicatedly for the acceleration of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in India. The association actively collaborates with key stakeholders to foster partnerships and build a resilient SAF ecosystem that supports green aviation and aligns with net-zero goals. The India SAF Conclave and Awards, a high-level policy dialogue, has gained significant recognition within the global SAF ecosystem. Moving forward, this flagship event will be held annually to advance the India's vision of green aviation", said Mr. Rohit Kumar, Secretary General, SAF Association.

"By harnessing our feedstock wealth, investing in scalable technologies, and enabling progressive policies, we can transform India into a true SAF powerhouse by incentivizing the stakeholders." - Mr. Mashar Velapurath, MD, AFC India Ltd.

"India's energy future lies at the intersection of innovation, sustainability, and scale. Sustainable Aviation Fuel presents an opportunity not only to reduce carbon emissions, but also to revolutionize how we integrate agriculture, industry, and aviation", added Dr. Shantanu Gupta, Former ED, Indian Oil, and Chair, SAF Marketing Committee , SAF Association.

"Sustainable Aviation Fuel is the next frontier in India's clean energy transition. As we've led globally in solar, now is the time to lead in decarbonizing aviation. With the right innovation and policy support, India can become a global hub for SAF, empowering both our environment and economy", Dr. Ajay Mathur, Former Director General, International Solar Alliance

WHY ATTEND:

As the third-largest aviation market in the world, India is at a critical juncture. The need for sustainable aviation solutions has never been greater. SAF can reduce aviation emissions by up to 80% over its lifecycle, and India's vast agricultural feedstock and innovation potential make it the perfect launchpad.

This event is aligned with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's climate vision and the guiding mantra: Let us strive for purity in the skies.

Save the date:

Date: 15th September

Time: 9:30 AM to 8:30 PM

Place: Le Meridien, New Delhi

Join us as India charts its course towards sustainable skies and takes center stage in powering the future of sustainable aviation.

About SAF Association SAFA is India's premier industry-led initiative committed to accelerating the development, adoption, and large-scale deployment of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). We work closely with stakeholders across the SAF value chain including feedstock providers, fuel producers, technology developers, certifiers, airlines, and government bodies to build a resilient and climate-smart aviation ecosystem aligned with global sustainability goals.

About AFC India Ltd.

AFC India Ltd. (formerly Agricultural Finance Corporation Ltd.) is a multi-disciplinary, cross-functional development organisation providing consulting, advisory and implementation support for agriculture, rural development and other strategic socio-economic sectors in India. AFC has core competence in providing a wide range of services such as identification of potential projects for promoting development in different sub-sectors, conducting pre-feasibility/scoping studies, baseline studies, potential surveys, formulation & appraisal of projects, techno-economic project appraisals, monitoring & evaluation, impact assessment, needs assessment, socio-economic studies etc.

Know More: https://safassociation.com/

For any queries, connect with us: secretary@safassociation.com or call us: +91 98117 79580.

