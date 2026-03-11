VMPL

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 11: CREDAI Surat successfully organised the 12th edition of the CREDAI Surat Cricket Tournament 2026, a four-day sporting event that brought together leading real estate developers of the city in a spirit of camaraderie, competition, and community engagement.

The tournament, title sponsored by DICABS, was held from March 5 to March 8, 2026 at the L.P. Savani Sports Complex. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the city's developer community and attracted strong support from industry stakeholders and spectators.

CREDAI Surat is the city chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India, the apex body representing private real estate developers across India. As Surat continues to emerge as one of the country's fastest-growing real estate markets--driven by residential, commercial and textile-linked development--CREDAI Surat plays a key role in promoting planned urban growth, quality construction standards, and collaborative engagement among developers.

Six teams competed in the tournament:

- Northern Group

- Kiyan Group

- DK Engineers & Architects

- Arambh Developers

- Pramukh ABC Risers

- Swayam Realty

After four days of competitive matches, the final was played between Kiyan Kings and Arambh Developers, where Arambh Developers emerged as the champions, while Kiyan Kings finished as the runner-up team of the tournament.

The event also featured participation from the CREDAI Surat Women's Wing. In the women's category, the CREDAI Super Striker team emerged as the winner, highlighting the growing involvement of women within the developer community and associated initiatives.

The tournament was supported by several sponsors and partners including T-Shirt Sponsor Havells, Toss Ka Boss Shreepad Group, Boundary Sponsor HomeFirst, Pavilion Sponsor PM Group, Man of the Match Partner C. Mansukhlal Jewellers, and Associate Partner Pravesh Doors.

The event was attended by several CREDAI Surat dignitaries of the developer community including Jasmatbhai Vidiya, Sanjaybhai Mangukia, and Jigneshbhai Patel, along with other dignitaries and industry stakeholders.

Organisers noted that beyond the competitive spirit, the tournament aims to strengthen professional relationships within the real estate fraternity and encourage a culture of wellness, teamwork, and networking among developers.

The CREDAI Surat Cricket Tournament has grown into one of the most anticipated annual sporting events within the city's real estate ecosystem, bringing together developers, partners, and families for four days of engaging cricket action.

