Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Bajaj Markets has now enabled its users to apply for a Credit Saison Business Loan on its platform. With this loan, entrepreneurs can borrow up to Rs. 10 Lakhs at competitive interest rates starting from 22% p.a.

The approved amount is disbursed within 2 working days, allowing borrowers to meet any urgent financial requirements. With a flexible tenure of up to 3 years and no requirement for collateral, this loan provides the ideal financial support for entrepreneurs looking to upscale their businesses.

Entrepreneurs can experience a hassle-free application process, with minimal documentation. By applying for a Credit Saison Business Loan on Bajaj Markets, borrowers can be assured of complete transparency and zero hidden charges.

Alongside this, one can further explore other business loans offered by various lenders on the platform. Additionally, one can find other financial products like credit cards, investment options, insurance plans, and more on the Bajaj Markets website and app.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider. Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

