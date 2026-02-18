BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 18: Pennant Technologies, an agile and innovative financial technology company, today announced that its client, Credit Saison India, a fast-growing non-banking financial company (NBFC) backed by Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Credit Saison Japan and an Affiliate Company of Mizuho Bank, has implemented pennApps Lending Factory, Pennant's digital lending platform to enhance its lending operations and elevate customer experience in India.

Also Read | 'She Was Ill-Informed, Not Authorised To Speak': Check What Galgotias University Said in Statement After Fiasco Over Neha Singh's Claims Over Robotic Dog and Soccer Drone at India AI Impact Summit 2026.

With an assets under management (AUM) of over INR 20000 Crores, Credit Saison India is leveraging Pennant's modular platform to scale its lending operations across wholesale financing, co-origination financing and MSME lending. The solution reduces manual aspects of lending operations by automating key workflows, covering processes from loan origination through to servicing and collections.

Seamless Portfolio Migration

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Confirmed: Full Fixtures, Groups and Format.

A major highlight of the strategic partnership has been the seamless migration of Credit Saison India's partner loan portfolio onto pennApps Lending Factory in three phases, covering over 1.7 million accounts in total. This successful migration reinforces Credit Saison India's position as one of India's fastest-growing technology-led NBFCs. The transitions were completed without disruption to business operations, demonstrating Pennant's expertise in mission-critical migrations and excellent support and maintenance endeavours, ensuring continuity and scalability.

"In just five years, we have built Credit Saison India into a top 50 NBFC with an extensive network of over 70 branches to drive growth in the Indian lending ecosystem. Technology is the backbone of this vision. With our entire lending portfolio now on Pennant's platform, we are embracing the transformative impact of digital-first loan management systems to power our next round of growth and drive innovation at a pace previously unseen in India's evolving financial landscape. This is a pivotal moment to transform our business for greater client centricity that will bring a new paradigm of lending experience for our customers," said Ms. Presha Paragash, Wholetime Director & CEO, Credit Saison India.

"We are honoured to be part of Credit Saison India's incredible growth journey," said Rama Krishna Raju, Founding Director & CEO, Pennant Technologies. "Credit Saison India's adoption of pennApps Lending Factory illustrates how financial institutions can leverage digital technology to transform operations and customer engagement. The digital lending platform's composable architecture, strong stability and resilience, and seamless integration capabilities enable Credit Saison India to innovate at speed while maintaining operational excellence, risk management, and superior customer experience."

"The successful migration of our loan portfolio marks a significant step forward in enhancing our operational scalability and process efficiency. This enables us to manage larger loan application volumes seamlessly, improve data integrity, and deliver an enhanced customer experience, affirming our commitment to being a truly customer-centric organisation," said Mr. Saurabh Mathur, Chief Operations Officer, Credit Saison India.

Advanced Digital Servicing Capabilities

Beyond scaling loan management, pennApps Lending Factory has strengthened digital servicing capabilities for Credit Saison India. Features such as faster borrower engagement, automated repayment management, and flexible loan rescheduling and restructuring have enabled Credit Saison India to deliver a seamless servicing experience. These capabilities not only elevate customer satisfaction, but also provide the operational agility needed to address diverse borrower needs and regulatory requirements with confidence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)