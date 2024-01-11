NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), one of India's leading consumer electrical companies, has been recently honoured with the esteemed National Safety Award 2023 at the 11th Global Safety Summit organized by the Fire and Safety Forum (HQ-World Safety Forum London, United Kingdom) and United Nations Global Compact Network India. The company was recognized under the category of Large Enterprises - Electrical Consumer Durables Sector for its outstanding performance in the field of safety of its fan division at its Bethora, Goa Plant.

The award was presented to Crompton by Ratnesh, Executive Director of UN Global Compact Network India, and Mr. Nihal Anwar Siddiqui, Professor and Director of COE, Occupational Health, Safety, Fire & Environment, GD Goenka University.

The Global Safety Summit (GSS) is the flagship annual conference and award ceremony, organised by Fire and Safety Forum, a duly registered NGO in India, founded in 2009 which is India's First International Certification & Assessment Body, developing the certification guidelines as per American National Standard Institute, United State of America. The GSS awards are the most prestigious recognitions, showcasing the achievements of industries in environment, health, safety and CSR. This significant event unites global experts and professionals, fostering discussions on the latest trends and best practices in safety, sustainability, and ESG. Distinguished personalities in the ESG field graced the occasion alongside top companies across various sectors from India. The summit culminated with the presentation of the award winners, including the Safety Award, ESG & CSR Awards, acknowledging exceptional contributions in safety and sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Pravin Saraf, Vice President, Manufacturing and Quality, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, "We believe that innovation and excellence in safety is of paramount importance for any workplace. Hence, we are immensely honoured to receive the National Safety Award at the 11th Global Safety Summit. In the manufacturing industry, where precision is of utmost importance, our dedication to follow rigorous safety protocols is embedded in every process. This recognition motivates us further to continue our efforts in creating a workplace where safety is not just a requirement but a shared commitment that contributes to the overall success and well-being of our employees. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to maintain and enhance the top safety standards that have earned us this prestigious award."

The Bethora, Goa plant is Crompton's hub of technological innovation where the focus on safety extends beyond compliance. The National Safety Award 2023 is a testament to Crompton's relentless efforts in fostering a culture of security and responsibility as well as empowering its employees to ensure their well-being while delivering high-quality products to their customers with a range of key initiatives in EHS like:

* Proactive safety culture: Culture developed with the support of the CGCEL safety management system which covers aspects like leadership & accountability, risk assessment, design, operational control, incident reporting, investigation & learning.

* Enhancing workplace safety: Workplace safety enhanced by engagement at all levels through relevant subcommittees.

* 100% compliance: Ensuring 100% compliance to applicable rules & regulations.

* Continual improvement: Achieved through the self- assessments of facilities like IS 14489, electrical safety, fire safety, machine level & ranking to identify gaps and taking actions to ensure continual improvement in safety.

* Empowering through training: Learning & sharing done across levels related to EHS empowering employees with the knowledge and skills required for a safer workplace.

* Cultivating safety awareness: Recognizing and rewarding employee participation in safety campaigns, fostering a culture of safety awareness and responsibility.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air friers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

