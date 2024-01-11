New Delhi, January 11: OnePlus is gearing up for its upcoming launch event on January 23. The tech community buzzes with anticipation for the launch of the OnePlus 12. The upcoming flagship from the smartphone manufacturer hashigher-end variant been the topic of much speculation and expectation. With just days before the official launch, leaks about the OnePlus 12 price are surfacing now, giving potential buyers a glimpse into what the new smartphone might offer.

The OnePlus 12, which has already launched in China, is expected to bring enhancements to elevate the user experience of its users. The OnePlus 12 is expected to be an exciting addition to the smartphone market, with its anticipated specifications and features.

OnePlus 12 Specifications (Expected):

As per the information available on the official website, The OnePlus 12 is anticipated to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Users may also experience display smoothness with the expected 4th-generation LTPO technology in OnePlus 12. The smartphone is also expected to incorporate the "Pixelworks X7 Independent Visual Processor," which might enhance the mobile gaming experience. Users may look forward to a sophisticated camera setup of the OnePlus 12, as the smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 4th-Gen Hasselblad Camera, complete with a 3X Periscope Telephoto lens. The OnePlus 12 is likely to have a 5500 mAh battery capacity.

OnePlus 12 Price (Expected):

As per multiple reports, the price of the OnePlus 12 has been a hot topic, with leaks suggesting a starting price of USD 799 (approximately Rs 66,400) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in the US. The top variant with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage could be priced at USD 899 (approximately Rs 74,000). These figures indicate that the OnePlus 12 will likely be costlier compared to the OnePlus 11, which was introduced at Rs 56,999.

