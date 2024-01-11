New Delhi, January 11: PC and printer major HP on Thursday introduced a new gaming laptop -- OMEN 16, powered by 14th Gen Intel i7 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU in India. The OMEN 16 laptop comes available at a starting price of Rs 1,60,999. According to the company, the laptop comes equipped with an advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling feature that ensures intense cooling even during top titles gameplay and multi-applications workload. ASUS Unveils 'ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH' Monitor With 17.3-Inch QHD Foldable Technology, Claims It To Be 'World’s First Foldable OLED Portal Monitor'

"Today's professional gamers need a device built with the best technology that delivers exceptional performance coupled with powerful graphics. The all-new OMEN 16 laptops provide stunning graphics to bring the latest games to life," the company said. "The laptops also come equipped with OMEN Gaming Hub, a one-stop destination to elevate a gamer's play," it added. Featuring up to 32GB of RAM, the OMEN 16 ensures fast load times, making gaming and content creation seamlessly smooth.

Engineered for intense gameplay, the Omen 16 incorporates a newly designed airflow system. Its square venting design enhances air circulation, allowing for better intake and exhaust, the company mentioned. In addition, the redesigned top hinge trunk avoids obstructing the rear venting, contributing to improved thermal performance.

