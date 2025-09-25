VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: Since its inception in 2017, CropsInformation.com has been a game-changer in the agricultural sector, especially for small farmers in Punjab and across India. Founded by Pargat Singh, an engineer, progressive farmer, entrepreneur, and content creator from Bathinda, the platform has grown into a one-stop resource for farmers seeking modern, practical, and low-cost farming solutions. Through his engaging presence on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, Pargat has become a trusted voice for millions of farmers.

Revolutionizing Agriculture with Knowledge Sharing

Pargat Singh's mission through CropsInformation.com is clear: to bridge the knowledge gap between university scientists and ground-level farmers. By focusing on practical solutions rather than theoretical knowledge, he's been able to bring real change to the agricultural community. The platform covers everything from pest and disease management to soil health, crop practices, water conservation, and stubble management. He also shares success stories to inspire others, showing how modern techniques can be applied even in small-scale farming.

In addition to his online content, Pargat has authored two popular books, the first on cotton farming in 2021, titled Ashaon ka Safed Dher (The White Pile of Hopes), and the second on paddy farming in 2023, Beej Se Bej Tak Ka Safar (The Journey from Seed to Seed). Both books are available on Amazon and have been well-received by the farming community. His third book, focusing on vegetables and fruit farming, is expected to be published soon, further solidifying his position as a thought leader in agriculture.

A Progressive Business Model for Sustainable Agriculture

What sets CropsInformation.com apart is Pargat Singh's ability to blend business with social good. While his primary goal has always been to help farmers, he has successfully transformed his passion into a growing business model that supports farmers' needs on a large scale.

The website is a hub for agricultural products, services, and consultancy, making it easier for farmers to access information, tools, and products that can boost their crop yield and reduce cultivation costs. Through strategic partnerships with universities, agricultural institutions, and progressive farmer organizations, Pargat has created a network of resources that can be accessed by farmers at any stage of their farming journey.

The Business Growth Behind CropsInformation.com

In addition to providing free agricultural advice and creating awareness through social media, CropsInformation.com also offers consultancy services for farmers looking to implement advanced farming practices on their land. Pargat's expertise has led him to become a consultant for both individual farmers and agricultural companies seeking solutions to on-ground problems.

Furthermore, the website features a marketplace for agricultural tools, seeds, and fertilizers, as well as online training programs aimed at educating farmers about new farming technologies. By monetizing these resources, Pargat has been able to expand his platform and reach more farmers, all while keeping his vision of low-cost, sustainable farming intact.

Expanding Impact Through Global Networking

What also stands out about CropsInformation.com is Pargat's commitment to global learning and local application. He regularly attends agricultural exhibitions, farmer meetings, national and international conferences, and field visits, constantly learning from the latest developments in agriculture worldwide. This helps him adapt international solutions to local farming problems, ensuring that the advice he provides is both cutting-edge and contextually relevant for Indian farmers.

His ability to combine knowledge from diverse sources and apply it to local agricultural challenges has made him a trusted figure in the farming community. He's built strong relationships with agricultural bureaucrats, private agriculture institutions, and a growing network of progressive farmers across India.

Future Plans for CropsInformation.com

Looking ahead, Pargat Singh has ambitious plans to further expand CropsInformation.com. The aim is not just to provide knowledge but also to create a sustainable agricultural model for the state of Punjab. Pargat envisions a platform that not only serves farmers' immediate needs but also helps build long-term solutions for agricultural sustainability.

CropsInformation.com is set to evolve into an agriculture ecosystem that encompasses everything from smart farming solutions to market access for small farmers. By expanding his business offerings and continuing to work closely with farmer communities, Pargat aims to contribute to a future where farmers have the knowledge, tools, and support they need to thrive.

