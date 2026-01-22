Melbourne [Australia], January 22 (ANI): India's Yuki Bhambri and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson stormed into the second round of the ongoing Australian Open 2026 men's doubles event, defeating local wildcards James Duckworth and Cruz Hewitt 6-3, 6-4 in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The 10th-seeded Indo-Swedish duo dominated the match, showcasing a near-perfect serving performance, dropping only 2 points on their own serve throughout the contest, according to Olympics.com.

The Indo-Swedish pair, seeded 10th at the opening Grand Slam of the year, were in firm control throughout the match and were near-flawless with their serves.

Bhambri and Goransson dominated the opening set, winning four of their five service games on love, conceding a point only once in the ninth game.

A crucial break in the eighth game against James Duckworth and Cruz Hewitt, son of tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt, sealed the set for the Indo-Swedish duo.

The pattern continued in the second set, with Bhambri and Goransson again winning four of their five service games without dropping a point. A decisive break in the seventh game sealed the contest.

In the next round, Bhambri and Goransson will face either Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez and the Netherlands' David Pel or the Brazilian pairing of Marcelo Melo and Fernando Romboli. (ANI)

