Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, today announced the appointment of Anish Philip as Chief People Officer. Anish will lead multifaceted HR departments across geos, and the company's senior management talent initiatives to provide strategic leadership to the company's 'people' agenda. He will also serve as an integral part of CSS Corp's executive leadership team, influencing the organization's path to sustainable growth and expansion, and strong employee focus.

Anish brings over 25 years of HR experience at top technology, IT, and consulting organizations. He was associated with Mindtree for over 19 years, where he played various leadership roles and was part of the senior management team. He was an inherent contributor to the company's growth to a billion-dollar organization and was instrumental in directing and supporting major transformation initiatives and change management programs. In his last role, Anish was the Chief Human Resources Officer at Marlabs, and also worked at EY's consulting practice earlier. Additionally, he served in the Executive Council of the Bangalore Chapter of the National Human Resource Network (NHRD).

"In the last few years, we have been known for innovation and disruption in the CX and IT services landscape as we have been delivering breakthrough value propositions to customers," said Sunil Mittal, CEO at CSS Corp. "Our people are central to our success and growth. We couldn't be happier to have Anish, who has a proven track record in building world-class people-management programs, nurturing talent, and creating enthusiastic workforces for global organizations. He is an inspiring, seasoned leader who will build upon and drive the employee-experience transformation agenda at CSS Corp. With Anish onboard, we look forward to strengthening our unique culture and organizational values underlining diversity, equity and inclusion, and promoting a positive workplace environment."

On his appointment, Anish Philip, Chief People Officer, said, "I am excited to be part of an organization that is high on values and ethics. CSS Corp is disrupting the market with new-age technologies and unique business models, leading to remarkable growth despite market uncertainties. I am passionate about people and the role they play in growing successful businesses. I look forward to strengthening the people function at CSS Corp and set up the organization for greater success ahead."

CSS Corp crossed the milestone of 10,000 employees in August 2021. The number subsequently has now crossed 11,200. The company is well-positioned to sustain the growth momentum in the coming years.

CSS Corp is a global customer experience and technology services provider, disrupting the industry with a unique intersection of industry-leading proprietary solutions, resilient operations, and innovative business engagement models. The company is a digital transformation partner of choice for its clients, which include the world's top innovators across industries, from mid-market players to large enterprises. Its diverse team of over 11,200 customer-centric thinkers, collaborators, and co-creators across 20 global locations is passionate about helping clients succeed through intelligent automation-led outcomes. The company has overcome macroeconomic headwinds to become the industry's fastest growing and most awarded company in its revenue range. To know more, please visit https://www.csscorp.com

