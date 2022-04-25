Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu scriptures that falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. The occasion also known as Akti or Akha Teej is observed during the spring season. The term 'Akshaya' in English is rendered as diminishing. Hence, the advantage of performing Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, japa, and charity on the day of Akshaya Tritiya never diminishes and remains with the person forever. The festival is widely celebrated by the Hindu communities and is considered to be the date on which the Sun and the moon are at their planetary best. Akshaya Tritiya 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, 3rd May. On this religious occasion, people also pay their respect to the departed souls of their loved ones.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Puja Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Akshaya Tritiya tithi will begin from 29:18+ on May 02, 2022, i.e. at 5:08 AM on the next in the Gregorian calendar and will end on 07:32 AM on May 04, 2022.

Rituals And Significance Of Akshaya Tritiya

According to Hindu mythology, the Treta Yuga began on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. Apart from this, there are numerous other beliefs from ancient and mythological history that explain why the day is considered important. In Jainism, this day is celebrated to commemorate Lord Adinatha, their first God. People also believe that on the day of Akha Teej Lord Ganesha and Ved Vyasa started writing the epic Mahabharata. Buying gold and silver during this day is considered auspicious as the metal signifies Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. In the Indian culture people typically starts a new business, and begin a new venture on the pious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Many people choose to pray to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and receive their divine blessings. Folks perform spiritual activities like meditation, chanting holy mantras, and embalming the idol of Lord Krishna with sandalwood paste which is considered important to ensure good fortune in the future. Doing charity, keeping fast and organising wedding ceremonies are also contemplated pious on the day. If Akshaya Tritiya falls on a Monday, then the festival is believed to be even more auspicious.

