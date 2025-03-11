BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11: CtrlB, Unified Data Engine for Security & Observability revolutionizing how companies store and query their IT & Security data, announces its pre-seed round of funding from Campus Fund. The investment will accelerate CtrlB's mission of transforming how developers monitor and debug code in production environments.

The company is founded by Adarsh Srivastava from IIT Kanpur and Balasubramanian from IIT Bombay. CtrlB positions itself as a unified data lake for IT & Security (SIEM) data, allowing companies to achieve log management/SIEM without spending a quarter of a million dollars annually.

Adarsh Srivastava, CEO - CtrlB, said, "Companies are spending 30-40% of their entire cloud budget on observability, yet they struggle to maintain a single, long-term repository for logs that serves developers, security teams, and compliance officers alike. CtrlB empowers development teams who generate hundreds of gigabytes of logs daily and need immediate insights into their production environments."

At the heart of CtrlB's innovation is its dual-component architecture: an indexing strategy that delivers sub-second lookups with minimal CPU overhead, complemented by a proprietary serverless hybrid search engine. This powerful combination enables developers to perform full-text, analytical, and time-series searches on their IT and security data, with vector search capabilities on the horizon.

Rohit A from the deal team at Campus Fund, said, "Adarsh and the team have identified a significant problem that affects businesses across industries. Their innovative approach to observability and security data management, particularly within the production environment, addresses a critical gap in the market. We're excited to partner with them on this journey and help them revolutionize how companies handle their data infrastructure. The exceptional technical expertise of the founding team positions them perfectly to solve these complex challenges."

The observability tools market, valued at $12 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $20 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20%. CtrlB's vision extends beyond observability; it wants to be a one-stop data lake for all the data. The platform has already gained traction with innovative startups like Limechat and GoComet, by demonstrating its value in reducing debugging time and cutting down costs by 60%-70%.

