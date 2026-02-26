PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Cupid Limited (Cupid, The Company),has appointed Mr. Bontha Prasada Rao (DIN: 01705080) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a first term of five consecutive years commencing February 25, 2026 up to February 24, 2031, subject to the approval of shareholders.

The appointment has been approved by the Board of Directors by way of Circular Resolution, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Mr. Rao brings over four decades of distinguished leadership experience across the power, engineering and infrastructure sectors, having led large-scale public sector and multinational organizations.

Currently Serving as Independent Director on the Boards of:

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited

* Havells India Limited

* Titagarh Rail Systems Limited

* Institute of Public Enterprises

* Steel Infra Solutions Company Limited (SISCOL)

* Power Mech Projects Limited

Professional Background and Leadership Experience:

* Former Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a Maharatna PSU with global presence across 76 countries

* Led BHEL's capacity and capability expansion strategy; crossed ₹50,000 crore in sales and contributed to the Company being granted Maharatnastatus by Government of India

* Granted a rare two-year extension as CMD by Government of India in recognition of his technical and managerial excellence

* Under his leadership, BHEL was ranked No. 9 among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Forbes in July 2011

* Mechanical Engineering Graduate from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada

* Post Graduate in Industrial Engineering from NITIE, Mumbai (now IIM Mumbai)

* Former Managing Director, Steag Energy Services India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Steag Energy Services Germany

* Member, Studies Group of World Energy Council (served two terms)

* Former Chairman, CII Public Sector Enterprises Council

* Fellow, Institution of Engineers (India)

* Fellow, Indian National Academy of Engineering

Boards and Institutional Positions Held (Past):

* CSIR (Government of India) - Member, Board of Governors

* IIM Kashipur - Member, Board of Governors

* Electrical Construction Company (ECCO), Tripoli (JV of Government of India and Government of Libya)

* Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL)

* CDSL Commodity Repository Limited

* NITIE, Mumbai (now IIM Mumbai) - Board Member

* Poonawalla Fin Corp Limited

Awards and Recognitions:

* Conferred with the "Prof. S. N. Mitra Memorial Award 2018" for Engineering Excellence by the Indian National Academy of Engineers

* Awarded Honorary Doctorate by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, presented by the Hon'ble Governor of Andhra Pradesh during the University's convocation in August 2019

The Board believes that Mr. Rao's extensive experience in leading complex organizations, deep understanding of regulatory frameworks, and long-standing involvement in public institutions and listed entities will further strengthen the Company's corporate governance framework, enhance Board oversight, and contribute to robust, transparent, and value-driven decision-making at Cupid Limited.

