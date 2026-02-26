VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Noted fashion designer Monica Shah of JADE by MK created an iconic bridal ensemble for haute jewellery designer Shweana Poy Raiturcar, who married Vikram Salgaocar, nephew of Mukesh Ambani. The no-fabric kasab lehenga--constructed entirely from metallic threads over more than 15,000 hours--draws from the 40-year legacy of Chanakya International, marking a significant moment in contemporary Indian bridal couture.

Also Read | ??? pg slot ??????? ??????? ??????? ????????? ????????????????????????? 2026 ??????????? ????????????? ???????????? ??????????????????????????.

Referred to within couture circles as the "Rolls-Royce" of lehengas, the ensemble is priced at ₹1 crore and is distinguished by its unprecedented construction--created without a base fabric and realised entirely through hand-led craftsmanship.

Reviving the rare Mughal-era Kasab technique, Monica Shah has reintroduced a method where metallic thread becomes both structure and surface, eliminating the need for a textile base altogether. Rose gold, gold and antique gold threads are calibrated in density and thickness to create a luminous jaal that shifts with movement. The historic lehenga flows like molten metal yet holds with the quiet strength of armour, a monumental expression of jewellery translated into silhouette.

Also Read | Social Media Platforms Must Share Revenue Fairly With Content Creators Including Journalists, Media Houses Influencers and Others: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Each kalli integrates seven to eight intricate interlacing techniques, layered with sculptural 3D applique and hand-cut peacock motifs symbolising grace and prosperity. Raffia weaving, subtle teal accents, macrame engineering and Swarovski crystals further intensify the dimensionality of the piece. Bringing innovation into craft, the choli reimagines macrame as a layered, multidimensional experience, where distinct craft techniques speak individually while contributing to a cohesiveness. It revives and unites multiple handcraft traditions within a single ensemble. The dupatta extends the regality through rose-gold hawa jaali drifting weightlessly across its expanse. The bride and her mother, Binita Poy Raiturcar, possess an innate appreciation for culture and craft. The mother-daughter duo have a shared sensibility that made the creation of this piece a particularly joyful and intuitive experience for Monica.

For Monica Shah, this iconic creation represents more than couture, it represents cultural restoration.

"Kasab carries centuries of history. For this ensemble, we revived its Mughal lineage and allowed craft to dictate form. Without fabric to rely on, every thread had to hold intention and strength. That discipline is what makes this piece historic," said Monica Shah

Through this work, Monica Shah reinforces her role as one of India's foremost champions of craftsmanship, positioning Indian hand-embroidery not as embellishment, but as architecture worthy of the global luxury stage.

Drawing from the 40-year legacy of Chanakya International, JADE by MK continues a lineage of excellence in design innovation and cultural preservation. This bridal creation stands not only as an iconic ensemble, but as a defining moment in India's contemporary couture history, where heritage, innovation and personal narrative converge.

About JADE by MK:

Founded in 2008 by Monica Shah and Karishma Swali, JADE by MK draws from the four-decade legacy of Chanakya International. The house is recognised for its contemporary reinterpretation of Indian craft traditions, uniting couture, ready-to-wear and the Grassroot Artisans Project, an initiative dedicated to preserving and elevating India's artisanal heritage.

About The Grassroots Artisans Project:

Grassroot Artisans Project, a landmark initiative launched to mark JADE by MK's 15th anniversary--an endeavour to create an ecosystem that not only allows us to preserve and pay tribute to the work of grassroots communities but to help create a steady and stable flow of work for them. The project works with diverse craft pockets across India, each rooted in its own cultural and historical context--including batik, alongside practices such as Kantha from West Bengal, Soof embroidery from Palanpur, Pochampally Ikat from Telangana, South Silk weaving from Salem, Bandhani from Bhuj, and Pattu shawls from Barmer. Artisans are trained to innovate, enabling both creative evolution and steady work opportunities.

About Monica Shah:

Monica Shah is an internationally acclaimed designer and cultural entrepreneur--best known as co-founder and Artistic Director of JADE by MK, and the founder of the Grassroot Artisans Project. Under her creative direction, JADE by MK has become synonymous with quiet luxury, textile innovation, and cultural sustainability. The label's work spans couture, ready-to-wear, eveningwear, and mindful luxury accessories, including vegan collaborations grounded in ethical design. Monica is deeply committed to elevating craft communities. Her Grassroot Artisans Project champions preservation, revival, and sustainable livelihoods for traditional craftspeople through long-term collaborations, limited-edition collections, and craft-centric storytelling. She has been recognised with numerous honours for her contributions to fashion, design, and cultural impact, including:

VOGUE India's Forces of Fashion (2023)

PETA India's Compassionate Designer Award

Grazia India's Contemporary Craftsmanship Award (2022)

Luxebook's 50 Most Influential Women in Luxury (2021)

Honour by the Ministry of Textiles for the Grassroot Artisans Project (2024)

Flagship Address:

JADE by MK - 001, Ground Floor, Mewar Apartments, 40A Gopalrao Deshmukh Marg, Peddar Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400026

Tags & Website:

Designer: @monicashah1207

Brand: @jade_bymk

Bride: @shweanavsalgaocar

Website: www.jadebymk.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)