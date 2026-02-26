New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI) Leading legal luminaries have voiced strong support for the Supreme Court of India after it took suo motu cognisance of a Class 8 NCERT chapter referring to "corruption in the Indian judiciary," calling the issue serious and potentially damaging to public faith in democratic institutions.

Senior Advocate and President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Vikas Singh, described the inclusion of the chapter as "very shocking," stating that singling out the judiciary for corruption sends a wrong message to impressionable young minds. He clarified that while corruption should be discussed and children must be taught integrity and values, targeting one constitutional institution distorts perspective.

Singh added that any debate on corruption should address the erosion of societal values as a whole, and discussions about the judiciary must also reflect the difficult conditions under which it functions, including poor infrastructure and one of the lowest judge-to-population ratios in the world. He warned that attempts to tarnish the judiciary's image could erode public confidence, which is essential for democracy to thrive.

Former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa termed the issue extremely serious, noting that children aged 13-14 are being taught about corruption by highlighting only one constitutional body.

Corruption, he said, exists across sectors, and isolating the judiciary creates a misleading narrative. Supporting the Chief Justice's remarks, Pahwa observed that textbook content is never approved overnight and called for a thorough inquiry to fix responsibility.

Adding to the chorus of concern, BJP MP and Chairman of the Bar Council of India, Manan Kumar Mishra, said the Supreme Court has taken the matter very seriously and has ordered an inquiry. He noted that the Solicitor General personally appeared in court and assured that those responsible would be identified and strict action taken. Mishra stated that the books already released should be withdrawn and said the Bar is "very much agitated" over the issue. He emphasized that leaders of the Bar were present in court assisting the proceedings and that the legal fraternity considers NCERT's move highly objectionable, demanding strong action.

The controversy arose after the Supreme Court initiated suo motu proceedings over the sub-chapter titled "Corruption in the judiciary" in a Class 8 NCERT Social Science textbook. The Court issued show cause notices to the Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education and to NCERT Director Dr. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, asking why action should not be taken against those responsible for preparing the chapter.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi refused to halt the proceedings despite an apology from NCERT. The Court imposed a blanket ban on the textbook and warned that any attempt to bypass the order would amount to interference with the administration of justice and invite contempt action.

The Court also directed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to place on record details of the Teaching-Learning Materials Committee that approved the chapter, including the names, qualifications, and credentials of all members involved.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice observed that the judiciary appears to be under mounting attack and that portraying it as corrupt in educational material sends a troubling message. He indicated that the manner in which the content was introduced suggests a calculated move that could influence teaching and public perception. (ANI)

