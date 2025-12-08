VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 8: The CXO Roundtable 2025, hosted by SEPC and Hradiance Foundation in New Delhi on November 29, brought together senior leaders and sustainability practitioners to advance India's transition toward responsible, future-ready workplaces. The event also marked the official unveiling of BEZEL, a boutique Sustainability & HR Advisory startup focused on strengthening the Social and Governance pillars of ESG.

Also Read | Who Are Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra? All About Owners of Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa’s Arpora Against Whom Look out Circular Has Been Issued in Connection With Nightclub Fire Case.

Chief Guest Address: Navigating India's Policy & Climate Realities

Mr. Siddharth Pal, Deputy Director, National Productivity Council, addressed critical shifts shaping India's business environment, including:

Also Read | Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G Launch in India on December 9, Tipped To Include Realme Narzo 90 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 90x 5G; Here's What To Know.

- The impact of the DPDP Act.

- Compliance expectations under the New Labour Codes.

- Delhi's climate-linked disruptions and AQI-driven workforce mandates.

He emphasized the need for policy alignment and workforce resilience to stay competitive.

Keynote Address: The Future of Responsible Business

Dr. Abhay Sinha, Director General, SEPC, spoke on:

- The rising global importance of ethical governance and transparency.

- The role of DEI and workforce wellbeing in long-term growth.

- Embedding ESG into core business models for global relevance.

Roundtable Discussions:

Two roundtables explored:

1. Social & Governance as Catalysts for Change -- governance maturity, ethics, DEI.

2. The Human Dimension of ESG -- wellbeing, climate preparedness, PoSH, people systems.

These conversations reinforced that sustainability is a leadership and culture challenge, not just an environmental metric.

BEZEL Unveiled -- Strengthening the Social & Governance Pillars of ESG

BEZEL was introduced as a specialised advisory bridging ESG strategy and execution through:

- Governance & compliance frameworks.

- HR transformation & culture systems.

- DEI and ethical workforce design.

- Climate-ready workforce strategies.

- Responsible leadership & organisational change.

A Platform for Shared Learning & Future Commitment

The event featured AV showcases, pledge signing, and CEO-level networking. Participants echoed the need for collaboration to build sustainable, resilient business ecosystems.

Closing the event, Himadri Das stated:

"This platform enables real conversations, real experiences, and real leadership -- offering clarity and shared learning for today's challenges."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)