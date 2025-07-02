PNN

New Delhi [India], July 2: Cryogenic OGS Limited is a comprehensive solutions provider, offering end-to-end services in design, process engineering, manufacturing, and assembly. The company supplies critical products such as basket strainers, air eliminators, Truck and Wagon Loading Skids to oil and gas terminal Automation Project throughout India, serving major industry players. Cyrogenic OGS Limited proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Thursday, July 3, 2025 aiming to raise ₹ 17.77 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Also Read | BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Alleges Congress Leaders Looting Land Given to Farmers for Hyderabad Green Pharma City.

Highlights:

* Total Issue Size - 37,80,000 Equity Shares of ₹ 10 each* IPO Size - ₹17.77 Crore (At Upper Band)* Price Band - ₹ 44 - ₹ 47 Per Share* Lot Size - 3,000 Equity Shares

Also Read | 'Itti Si Khushi': Is Rajat Verma Playing the Male Lead in Sumbul Touqeer's Upcoming SAB TV Show? Here's What We Know.

Equity Share Allocation

* Anchor Portion - Not more than 10,74,000 Equity Shares* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 7,17,000 Equity Shares* Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 5,40,000 Equity Shares* Individual Investors - Not less than 12,60,000 Equity Shares* Market Maker - 1,89,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the ipo will be utilized to meet the company's working capital needs and general corporate purpose. The anchor portion will open on July 2, 2025 and issue will close on July 07, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, and MUGF Intime India Private Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.

Mr., Nilesh Natwarlal Patel Chairman and Managing Director, Cyrogenic OGS Limited, stated, "This IPO marks a pivotal moment in our journey. With increased capital, we aim to strengthen our operations and expands market reach."

About Cryogenic OGS Limited:

Cryogenic OGS Limited is a comprehensive solutions provider, offering end-to-end services in design, process engineering, manufacturing, and assembly. The company supplies critical products such as basket strainers, air eliminators, Truck and Wagon Loading Skids to oil and gas terminal Automation Project throughout India, serving major industry players.

The company has obtained multiple registrations and certifications that strengthen business and enhance company's ability to secure orders from prestigious clients. The quality management system is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the manufacture and supply of various products, including Chemical Dosing Skids, Additive and Blue Dye Dosing Skids, Basket Strainers, Strainer-cum-Air Eliminators, Air Eliminators, Vapour Eliminators, Gas Metering Skids, Pressure Reduction Skids, Filtration Skids, Liquid Metering Skids, Prover Tanks, Additive Injection Panels, and Batch Blending Vessels. Additionally, our manufacturing facility and processes are ISO 45001:2018 certified for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, and ISO 14001:2015 certified for adhering to standard Environmental Management Systems.

In FY25, The Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 3, 290.46 Lakhs, Operating EBITDA of ₹ 796.14 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 612.26 Lakhs.

In FY24, the Company Achieved a Revenue of ₹ 2,425.41 Lakhs, Operating EBITDA of ₹ 638.59 Lakhs, & PAT of ₹ 534.50 Lakhs.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)