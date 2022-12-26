Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bangalore-based D1 Fortification, a leading security services company in India, today announced it has won two prestigious awards at the 17th Security Leadership Summit 2022. Prem Menon, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of D1 Fortification won the "Security Personality of the Year" Award while Kavitha Mariyappa, Director & Chief Operating Officer at D1 Fortification won the "Lady Leadership in Security" Award. Both winners received their award from General (Dr) V K Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of State, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, and Ministry of Aviation, who was the chief guest at the 17th Security Leadership Summit at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi.

A distinctive event in the calendar of Indian private security companies, The Security Leadership Summit was organized by the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI), the apex representative body for security professionals in India.

Also Read | Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price Slashed in India; Check Out New Pricing Details and Offers Here.

Known for its processes and procedures D1 Fortification Private Limited provides security services to a large number of leading national and multinational companies. With a guarding strength of over 3000 personnel, D1 Fortification has become one of the country's most respected security service providers. D1 Fortification has achieved such growth through a commitment to the client, flexible management, and excellent operation of its security services.

Incorporated in 2005, by the late Ranjit Kuruvilla, D1 entered the market as a provider of international security technologies and detective services. With slow growth in an untapped national market, Prem Menon was assigned to the role of Executive Director to take the organization forward. Menon was part of Indira Gandhi's personal security team and helped set up modern security standards for the country. Kavitha Mariyappa, the first employee of D1, has grown through the ranks in the company and is now a director in the company. Her rise through the ranks has been aided by the extremely supportive policies of the company that provide such opportunities. Prem Menon's knowledge of the industry and Kavitha Mariyappa's management skills have helped D1 to grow into one of the finest companies in the fortifying business.

Also Read | Arsenal vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

E Yohaan John Kuruvilla, CO-Chairman/Director said, "D1 follows rigorous procedures to ensure its core and specialized services are of the best quality. We offer comprehensive advice on every aspect of corporate security operations, commercial risk management, and personal security. Our leadership has time and again proven that they are the best in the industry and this award is a testament to their dedication and passion. D1 Fortification has achieved such growth through commitment, flexible management, seamless service, and excellent operation of its security services."

Rajiv Kuruvilla, CO-Chairman and Director said, "Security is an essential service in the modern day as everyone needs some sort of protective measures. The security industry is growing at 20 per cent annually and soon will be reaching a USD 150 billion market in India. Our vision is to become the most valued security agency in the world, and I am sure that our leadership, teamwork, innovation, and attention to detail will lead us to achieving that goal soon."

D1 Fortification Private Limited has a guarding strength of over 3000 personnel and has operations across the country. It provides security services to many leading national and multinational companies. D1's vision is to become the leader in the security servicing industry by providing the highest quality professional security services to every customer we serve and valuing every employee. D1 follows rigorous procedures to ensure its core and specialized services are of the best quality. Also, it has been certified under ISO 9001-2015. It offers comprehensive advice on every aspect of corporate security operations, commercial risk management, and personal security.

Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) - The preeminent organization for security professionals made its unpretentious beginning in 2005 and has emerged as an "elite association". CAPSI's governing processes are guided by an eminent Board of Governors having former Army Generals, Veteran Police and Para-Military officers, high ranking Intelligence Professionals from the Central Bureau of Investigation, and premier governmental intelligence agencies and renowned Risk Managers. The Executive leadership of CAPSI is provided by Security Entrepreneurs of the Second Generation who have achieved excellence in the business of security management in India and abroad. The unique bouquet of experience and entrepreneurship has taken CAPSI to its new height within a period of 13 years, especially after the enactment of the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act 2005.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)