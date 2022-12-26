New Delhi, December 26 : The Redmi 11 Prime 5G smartphone launched in India back in September this year. This Chinese budget-friendly smarten launched with an original starting price of Rs 13,999, but now, it has received a price cut to make it even more affordable.

Chinese tech major Xiaomi’s subsidiary Redmi, has slashed the Redmi 11 Prime 5G handset’s price to make it more affordable just at the end of the year to generate higher sales. Read on to know all details about the phone. Griffed Gen 6: Diesel Launches New Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100+ in India, Know Features Here.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G New Reduced Pricing, Offers & Availability Details :

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price & Availability

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G has received a price slash of Rs 1,000.

The smartphone is offered in two variants, namely – the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant that now costs Rs 12,999; and the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant that costs Rs 14,999.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is offered in three colour options, namely - Thunder Black, Meadow Green and Chrome Silver.

The new reduced pricing of the smartphone is already reflecting on the online platforms, such as Amazon.in and the company’s official website - mi.com.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G buyers can also avail an additional Rs 1,000 off on Amazon.in by using the offer that is available specially for the ICICI Bank credit card holders. OnePlus 11 Smartphone Live Images Leaked Revealing Full Design Before Launch, Find All Details Here.

Specifications :

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The smartphone gets powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC along with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which get backed by up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The device runs on Android 12 OS topped with the MIUI 13 skin.

The Redmi 11 Prime comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth lens alongside a front facing 8MP selfie snapper.

The device draws its juice from a 5,000mAh battery pack with 18W fast charging support.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G’s additional features include dual SIM support, dual 5G SIM standby support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 11 Prime launched with a 4G variant as well with a starting price of Rs 12,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2022 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).